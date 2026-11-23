President Trump announced plans to collaborate with Democrats to limit credit card interest rates to 10 percent, a move that has drawn support from Senator Elizabeth Warren while prompting warnings from banks about potential impacts on credit availability.

KENDALL, FL - MARCH 07: Ileana Garcia looks in her wallet for credit cards she wants to melt over a hot plate as she tries to dig herself out of credit card debt during a sermon by Kevin Cross about faith-based financial management at the Miami Vineyard Community Church on March 7, 2009 in Kendall, Florida.

Cross preaches to people about the biblical principles of money management with his idea of steps that should be taken for handling finances to glorify and honor God. With the economic hard times that have fallen upon many people, churches around the country are trying new programs such as Cross's Margin and Meaning events, to guide people out of their debt and get back on their feet financially.

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President Trump says he’ll work with Democrats in the incoming Congress to cap credit card interest rates at 10%, reviving a stalled campaign promise. Sen. Elizabeth Warren supports the plan, while banks warn it could restrict credit for riskier borrowers and cut card rewards. Sisters seek driver who hit Utah single mother of six, left her in gutterFamily remembers AJ Ford after fatal US-6 crash near Soldier Summit