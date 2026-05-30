Trump Proposes 'AMERICA IS BACK' Rally Instead of 250th Birthday Concert After Artist Pullouts

President Donald Trump is considering turning America's 250th birthday celebration into a rally with himself as the main speaker, after several artists dropped out of the planned concert due to backlash and safety concerns. The event, initially marketed as nonpartisan, has seen a mass exodus of performers, leaving only a handful set to appear.

President Donald Trump is eyeing a significant change to America's 250th birthday celebration . Instead of a concert, he's proposing a rally with himself as the headliner.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump, 79, dubbed himself 'THE GOAT' (the greatest of all time) and 'Number One Attraction anywhere in the World,' comparing his popularity to that of Elvis. He plans to deliver a speech at the rally, saying, 'I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally... It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!

' Trump's proposal comes after several artists, including Bret Michaels, Morris Day, and Young MC, pulled out of the concert due to backlash and safety concerns. The artists initially believed the event was nonpartisan but later discovered its ties to the Trump Administration. Michaels, 63, cited threats to his family, friends, and bandmates as a reason for his withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Vanilla Ice has defended his decision to perform, stating, 'This isn't about politics. It's about staying true to what I've always believed in... I'm here to party with America, man. Music is made to bring people together.

' With Michaels' departure, the event organizers are left with just four acts: Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory, and Milli Vanilli





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Donald Trump 250Th Birthday Celebration Rally Artist Pullouts Backlash Safety Concerns Political Event

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Jilted Trump Blows Up America’s 250th Birthday ConcertWiktoria Gucia is a Reporter at The Daily Beast and for The Royalist on Substack. She graduated from New York University’s Cultural Reporting and Writing program as a Fulbright Scholar in journalism. She has worked as a researcher for the Empire City podcast and has experience in public relations for major firms and non-profit organizations.

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