President Trump pledges bipartisan work to cap credit card interest at 10 percent. Experts warn potential credit access issues as Fed rates stay high.

President Trump announced his willingness to collaborate with Democrats to establish a statutory cap on credit card interest rates at 10 percent. This proposal emerged during an interview with Fox News, highlighting a growing political focus on consumer debt relief as American households face mounting financial pressures.

Current Rates and Political Momentum

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports that the average credit card interest rate currently hovers around 22 percent. This figure stands more than double the proposed 10 percent ceiling that President Trump is advocating for. The push for this cap gained additional momentum from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts. Senator Warren has publicly stated her intention to pass legislation implementing this interest rate cap when Democrats assume control of Congress in January.

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Wealth Expert Analysis and Risks

Ken Peavy, president and CEO of Paramount Wealth Management in Montgomery, offered a nuanced perspective on the proposed legislation. He acknowledged that capping rates could assist families struggling with high living costs by allowing them to pay off principal balances faster. Peavy noted that the Federal Reserve is currently fighting inflation and likely to continue raising rates. This environment poses significant risks for consumers with variable interest products, making the idea of lowering credit card costs appealing to many.

Double-Edged Sword for Borrowers

Despite the potential benefits for some, Peavy warned that the policy could act as a double-edged sword for the broader economy. He explained that credit card companies and financial institutions determine interest rates based on the risk profile of borrowers. Lowering the maximum allowable rate to 10 percent might inadvertently exclude certain individuals from obtaining lines of credit entirely. This exclusion could disproportionately affect consumers with lower credit scores who rely on accessible credit during financial emergencies.

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Financial Discipline Over Political Promises

Ken Peavy urges Alabamians to avoid structuring their personal financial plans around proposed political ideas. He advises consumers to take a comprehensive inventory of their personal debts and review the interest rates on their current lines of credit. Peavy characterized some of these proposed bills as short-term fixes that are often politically motivated rather than economically sustainable. He emphasized that better financial education provides people with the tools to understand their current financial situation better than any legislative cap.

Broader Economic Context and Outlook

The Federal Reserve expects holiday sales to exceed $1 trillion this year, indicating robust consumer spending despite high borrowing costs. The central bank is also expected to raise interest rates in December in an effort to curb persistent inflation. These macroeconomic factors create a complex backdrop for the debate over credit card caps. While President Trump seeks bipartisan cooperation to lower consumer rates, the Federal Reserve remains focused on stabilizing prices through monetary policy adjustments.