President Donald Trump pledges to work with the incoming Democratic Congress to cap credit card interest rates at 10%, aiming to reduce the $1.23 trillion national debt burden on Americans.

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to legislative action on consumer finance, stating that he intends to collaborate with the incoming Democratic majority in Congress to cap credit card interest rates. This renewed push targets a specific financial mechanism that has long been a point of contention between lawmakers, banking institutions, and the public, aiming to significantly lower the cost of borrowing for millions of households.

Trump Pledges Action With Incoming Congress

Speaking during an interview on the "Saturday in America" program broadcast by Fox News Channel, President Trump articulated his resolve to fulfill a campaign promise that was previously stalled due to intense lobbying from financial institutions and a lack of support from his own party during the previous congressional session. He emphasized that the current political landscape offers a viable path forward, noting that he would work alongside the new Democratic leadership in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to pass this measure.

Also read Trump vows to work with Democrats to cap credit card interest rates at 10%

The proposal centers on establishing a statutory maximum interest rate for credit card transactions, a move designed to curb what critics describe as predatory lending practices. By committing to this effort, President Trump is attempting to pivot from a stance of industry accommodation to one of consumer advocacy, directly addressing the high costs that burden American families who rely on revolving credit to manage daily expenses.

Political Dynamics And Legislative History

President Trump initially introduced the concept of capping credit card interest rates in January, positioning the policy as a key component of the White House's broader affordability initiative. The proposal encountered immediate and vigorous opposition from major banks and credit card issuers, who argued that such caps would force them to restrict credit access for low-income borrowers or reduce the rewards programs that incentivize spending. Furthermore, the initiative failed to gain traction within the Republican-controlled Congress at that time, leaving the promise unfulfilled.

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That political dynamic is set to shift significantly as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts who is anticipated to assume the chairmanship of the Senate Banking Committee, has been a vocal advocate for rate caps. In response to President Trump's recent comments, Senator Warren reiterated her support, stating that capping rates is a necessary step to save American money and protect consumers from excessive finance charges.

Specific Rate Targets And Financial Impact

The core of the proposed legislation involves setting a ceiling on annual percentage rates at 10%. This target represents a dramatic reduction from current market conditions, where the median credit card interest rate stands at approximately 22.2%, according to data from an August survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve. Industry analysts and researchers have modeled the effects of such a cap, estimating that consumers would save roughly $100 billion annually in interest payments across the nation.

While the financial sector warns that such a drastic cut would harm their profitability and lead to fewer perks, studies indicate that credit card companies would remain profitable even under a 10% cap. However, the trade-off would likely involve a scaling back of rewards programs and other incentives. This potential outcome underscores the complex balance between immediate consumer savings and the long-term structure of the credit industry.

Current Debt Crisis And Bipartisan Support

The urgency of this legislative effort is highlighted by the record levels of consumer debt currently circulating in the United States. Figures from the New York Federal Reserve for the third quarter of last year show that American households are carrying approximately $1.23 trillion in credit card debt, a historic high that exacerbates financial vulnerability for millions of citizens. High interest rates on this debt serve as a significant drag on disposable income, limiting economic mobility for working-class families.

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Interest in regulating credit card rates is not entirely partisan, with some Republicans also endorsing similar measures. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, for instance, has previously introduced legislation to cap credit card interest fees and publicly supported President Trump's position, noting that the President was right to prioritize this issue. This cross-party interest suggests that the incoming Democratic Congress may find willing partners among certain Republicans who view high interest rates as a threat to economic stability.