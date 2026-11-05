Trump Proclaims Oval Office National Monument as Courts Block CA Tech Law

President Donald Trump designates the Oval Office as a national monument while federal courts allow California's social media safety law to proceed. Details on these major developments follow.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday, November 5, 2026, declaring the Oval Office a national monument to preserve his specific redesign of the space. Speaking to reporters immediately after the signing in the White House, he stated that the room will not be allowed to be touched by anybody and is now protected from future changes.

In a separate legal development, major technology companies including Google, Meta, and TikTok filed separate lawsuits against the state of California. These firms argue that a new law designed to protect children from the risks of social media violates their First Amendment rights, challenging the regulations scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

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Oval Office Protection Measures

The proclamation signed by Donald Trump explicitly prevents any future administrations or officials from altering the layout or design of the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room. He emphasized to the press that the intention is to freeze the current state of the room, effectively turning the workspace into a protected historical site within the executive branch.

By labeling the area a national monument, the administration aims to stop any potential removal or modification of the furniture, decor, and structural changes implemented during Trump's tenure. This move ensures that the physical environment of the presidency remains static, regardless of who holds office in the future.

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Tech Giants Challenge California Rules

Google, Meta, and TikTok have initiated legal proceedings to block the enforcement of the California law, which prohibits tech companies from offering addictive feeds, endless scrolling, and autoplayed videos. The companies contend that these restrictions infringe upon their constitutional rights to free speech and content curation.

The legislation is set to go into effect on January 1, 2027, aiming to reduce the psychological and developmental risks associated with social media usage among minors. The tech companies argue that the mandates interfere with their ability to operate their platforms as designed, leading to the current legal standoff.

Defense Moves and Other Federal Actions

Concurrently, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved National Guard operations to increase their presence in the nation's capital. Signed in memos on October 29, 2026, the directives allow troops to deploy military vehicles and boats while deepening integration with local law enforcement agencies in Washington.

Additional federal actions include the Trump administration escalating economic sanctions against Cuba, targeting crucial sectors of the island's economy and Chinese-based suppliers to Havana's military forces. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors in New York charged five Ecuadorians, including the son of Ecuador's former president, with trafficking cocaine to the United States and Europe by hiding it in tuna containers.