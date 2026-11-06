Trump Proclaims Oval Office a National Monument

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation designating the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as a national monument. This move preserves the current decor while allowing future presidents flexibility for minor operational changes and security modifications.

President Donald Trump officially designated the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room as a national monument on Thursday. This proclamation follows his party's defeat in the midterm elections held on Tuesday. The White House released the document immediately after the vote. Trump described this action as his first official step since the recent electoral results. He emphasized the symbolic importance of the rooms to American history. The move aims to protect the current aesthetic from major structural alterations.

Proclamation Details And Presidential Powers

The signed document grants significant discretion to future occupants of the White House. It explicitly allows successors to redecorate, select new furnishings, and implement ordinary security measures. These changes are permissible as long as they do not substantially impair the historic structure. The text avoids locking the current gold-accented design into permanent history. However, it does restrict actions that would demolish or largely alter the architectural character. The Secretary of the Interior must now manage these spaces under federal protection.

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Before signing the proclamation, Trump discussed the specific additions he made to the rooms. He highlighted new chandeliers installed in the Cabinet Room to fix poor lighting. The Oval Office now features gold wall appliqués and gold-framed portraits. A copy of the Declaration of Independence also hangs in the office. Trump stated he wants to prevent individuals from destroying these elements. He warned against people ripping down decorations to build something in a different shape.

Stakeholder Reactions And Political Context

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal responded to the announcement with legal pressure. Blumenthal serves as the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He sent letters to known donors of Trump's ballroom project on Thursday. The senator demanded information from these donors under threat of alternative compliance measures. This action coincides with increased scrutiny of Trump's construction projects in Washington.

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Trump separately suggested that major changes would require Congressional review. He told reporters that future presidents must go back to Congress to remove the oval shape. He expressed hope that Congress would act wisely to preserve the design. This requirement for legislative approval is not included in the proclamation text itself. The President relied on political pressure rather than legal mandates for this aspect.

Recent Construction Projects And Future Implications

This announcement marks the third day Trump discussed his renovation projects. On Wednesday, he signed the final beam for his ballroom construction. On Monday, he visited the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for a final midterm pitch. He spoke extensively about his plans to renovate the landmark during that event. The Oval Office designation serves as a contrast to these active construction sites.

Trump warned that he would return to the White House if anyone threatened the rooms. He instructed people to call him wherever he might be in the future. He promised to personally ensure that no walls are knocked down. The proclamation does not prevent future presidents from rolling it back entirely. It focuses on preserving the current historic structure from unauthorized destruction. The decision underscores Trump's focus on the visual legacy of his presidency.