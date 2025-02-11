Trump Pressures Jordan to Take in Gaza Refugees

President Trump hosts Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House, urging him to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza, potentially permanently. This comes amidst a volatile ceasefire in Gaza and Trump's ambitious plan to transform Gaza into 'the Riviera of the Middle East' under U.S. control.

President Donald Trump will host Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday, escalating pressure on the Arab nation to accept refugees from Gaza , possibly permanently. This visit takes place amidst a fragile ceasefire in Gaza , with Hamas accusing Israel of breaches and stating a halt to future hostage releases. Trump has also called for Israel to resume hostilities if all remaining hostages are not freed by the weekend.

Trump has proposed a bold plan to transform Gaza into 'the Riviera of the Middle East' under U.S. control, with Palestinians displaced into neighboring nations without the right of return. He even suggested withholding U.S. funding from Jordan and Egypt, long-standing allies receiving substantial foreign aid, as leverage to encourage them to accept more Palestinians from Gaza. 'Yeah, maybe. Sure, why not?' Trump told reporters. 'If they don't, I would conceivably withhold aid, yes.' Jordan, already home to over 2 million Palestinians, along with other Arab states, has firmly rejected Trump's plan to relocate Gaza's civilians. Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, stated last week that their opposition to Trump's idea was 'firm and unwavering.' Beyond concerns about jeopardizing the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Egypt and Jordan have privately expressed security anxieties about accommodating large numbers of additional refugees, even temporarily. When asked how he would persuade Abdullah to accept Palestinians, Trump stated, 'I do think he'll take, and I think other countries will take also. They have good hearts.'During his visit, King Abdullah is meeting with key Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This marks his position as the third foreign leader to engage in an in-person meeting with Trump since his inauguration on January 20. Trump initially unveiled his ideas for resettling Palestinians from Gaza and assuming U.S. control of the territory during a press conference last week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While initially not ruling out deploying U.S. troops to secure Gaza, Trump simultaneously asserted that no U.S. funds would be allocated for the territory's reconstruction, raising fundamental questions about the true nature of his plan. Following Trump's initial statements, Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Trump's intention was for Palestinians to be relocated from Gaza 'temporarily,' aiming for an 'interim' period to facilitate debris removal, the disposal of unexploded ordnance, and reconstruction. However, in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier aired on Monday, when asked if Palestinians in Gaza would have the right to return under his plan, Trump replied, 'No, they wouldn't.





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GAZA PALESTINE ISRAEL JORDON REFUGEES DONALD TRUMP MIDDLE EAST US POLICY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Pressures Jordan to Accept Gaza RefugeesPresident Trump is escalating pressure on Jordan to take in refugees from Gaza, potentially permanently, as part of his plan to reshape the Middle East. This comes amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza as Hamas delays the release of hostages. Trump has threatened to withhold US aid from Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to accept more Palestinians. Jordan and other Arab states have firmly rejected Trump’s plan, citing concerns about the implications for the two-state solution and security.

Read more »

Trump and Netanyahu Meet Amid Gaza Truce, Trump Vists Vision for Gaza's FuturePresident Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, their first meeting since Trump's second term began. Trump expressed a vision for the U.S. to take ownership of Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. Meanwhile, Netanyahu seeks continued U.S. military aid and pressure on Iran.

Read more »

Trump Gaza Proposal Live Updates: Trump Hasn’t Committed To Troops In Gaza, White House SaysTrump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians out of Gaza and take over the territory was rejected by several foreign nations including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China.

Read more »

Trump Gaza Proposal Live Updates: GOP Lawmakers Split On Trump’s Plan For Gaza StripTrump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians out of Gaza and take over the territory was rejected by several foreign nations, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China.

Read more »

Trump Gaza Proposal: Trump Suggests Palestinians Won’t Have Right To Return To Redeveloped GazaTrump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians out of Gaza and take over the territory was rejected by several foreign nations, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China.

Read more »

Trump Invites Netanyahu for First Official Visit as US Pressures Israel and Hamas on Gaza CeasefirePresident Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on February 4th, marking the first foreign leader visit of Trump's second term. This comes amidst US pressure on both Israel and Hamas to maintain the ceasefire that has paused the devastating 15-month war in Gaza. Netanyahu seeks further US pressure on Iran and renewed efforts towards a historic normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Read more »