Trump Presidential Library Fundraising Faces New Scrutiny

Donald Trump's planned presidential library seeks $950 million, drawing criticism over donor influence as Democrats take Congress.

Donald Trump is shifting his focus toward the development of his presidential library, a project that has attracted millions in funding from corporate allies and political supporters during his final two years in office. Current and former advisers indicate that the former president views this initiative as a primary avenue for activity and revenue generation as he anticipates the transition of power in January 2029.

Library Funding Goals and Corporate Donors

The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, a nonprofit organization registered in Florida and managed by Eric Trump and Michael Boulos, has outlined an ambitious financial target for the project. An IRS application filed in October 2025 reveals that the foundation expects to raise 950 million dollars by the end of 2027. This total includes a substantial 600 million dollars slated for collection in the single year of 2027 alone.

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This fundraising pace significantly outpaces the amounts collected by previous presidents during their post-election periods. Tens of millions of dollars have already been contributed by media and technology companies that recently settled lawsuits with Trump. Additionally, the nonprofit utilizes a payment processing company that includes Donald Trump Jr. on its board to facilitate these donations through its fundraising portal.

Alina Habba Mildon Contract Controversy

Recent financial inflows have drawn attention due to their connection to ongoing legal and political arrangements. Alina Habba Mildon, Trump's former personal lawyer, was reportedly instructed by the president to donate a portion of a contract worth over 50 million dollars to the library or another Trump-related entity. This contract was tied to a company associated with the family of a Venezuelan businessman who received a presidential pardon in January.

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When contacted regarding the potential donation, Habba Mildon initially responded with a reaction to a text message before removing it and declining further comment. The situation highlights the complex web of financial relationships surrounding the library, with advisers noting that donors are often motivated by a desire to maintain favorable standing with the administration.

Legislative Oversight and Democratic Response

The political landscape is shifting as Democrats gain control of both the House and the Senate. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has explicitly criticized the fundraising efforts, stating that the library development season is now open and that donors must answer to a new congressional majority. She described the project as a personal vanity endeavor that contrasts with Trump's stated lack of interest in traditional museums.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, has emphasized that large corporations and foreign governments should not be able to purchase influence through donations. The incoming Democratic leadership plans to use its new subpoena power to investigate the library for any potential wrongdoing, creating a new layer of scrutiny for the foundation's financial activities.

The Qatari Aircraft Disposition Debate

A significant point of contention involves the disposition of a luxury Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar. While Trump initially indicated the aircraft would be displayed at the library, a memorandum of understanding signed in 2025 by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatar's Minister of State for Defense Affairs characterized the gift as unconditional. However, legal reviews suggested the transfer might be conditional on handing over the plane by January 1, 2029.

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Recent reports indicate that the White House and Eric Trump no longer consider the transfer of the Qatari jet to the library as a finalized plan. Instead, a retired Air Force One is expected to be displayed. A Qatari official stated that the fate of the aircraft after Trump leaves office is not a concern for Doha, leaving the final decision to the American administration and the incoming library board.