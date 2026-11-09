Trump Prepares Cabinet Shake-Up and Immigration Shift After Midterm Defeat

President Donald Trump confirms pending Cabinet changes and immigration policy adjustments following Republican midterm losses, replacing Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller.

President Donald Trump announced preparations for significant personnel adjustments within his administration as he navigates the final two years of his presidency following a decisive electoral setback for the Republican Party. In a candid interview with CBS 60 Minutes, the President acknowledged that some current Cabinet members might depart, signaling a major restructuring phase as Democrats assume control of Congress.

Leadership Changes in White House

President Donald Trump confirmed the immediate departure of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who resigned late Thursday night prior to the recording of the interview. The President swiftly appointed Stephen Miller, a longtime loyalist and influential figure on immigration policy, to replace Wiles in the top staff position. This transition marks the first visible step in a broader effort to realign the executive branch's leadership structure ahead of the new legislative session.

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While Mr. Trump expressed affection for his current team, stating he loves his Cabinet and believes they are effective, he admitted to preparing for further personnel shifts. He declined to specify which other officials might be leaving, emphasizing that he wants to announce changes only when they are finalized. This strategic silence suggests that additional high-level vacancies may emerge in the coming weeks as the administration recalibrates its operations.

Defense Secretary and Military Strategy

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth remains in his position despite internal scrutiny and public calls for his removal by political opponents. During the interview, President Donald Trump defended Mr. Hegseth against impeachment efforts, characterizing them as very unfair and asserting that the administration secured victories in conflicts involving Venezuela and Iran. The President reiterated his public confidence in the Pentagon chief, dismissing the political pressure surrounding the Defense Department's leadership.

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However, reports indicate that the President privately consulted advisers regarding the future of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, highlighting the tension between political survival and operational continuity. Mr. Trump justified the military actions by claiming success in two distinct conflicts, framing the strategy as a necessary component of his broader national security agenda. This defense serves to consolidate support for his foreign policy approach amidst growing domestic criticism.

Political Fallout and Economic Messaging

The Republican Party suffered a severe defeat in the midterm elections, losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats captured more than forty House seats and at least seven Senate seats, with some races still pending resolution. President Donald Trump attributed part of this loss to voter dissatisfaction with the ongoing war and the resulting surge in gasoline prices, acknowledging that the conflict negatively impacted public sentiment.

The President also conceded that the administration failed to effectively communicate the benefits of its economic policies to the American public. He suggested that the messaging, potentially originating from his own office, was ineffective despite frequent discussions about economic performance. Mr. Trump maintains that the economy is performing exceptionally well and predicts that voters will soon feel the benefits as new factories and manufacturing investments come online in the coming months.

Immigration Policy and Future Outlook

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump admitted that the current administration may have been too aggressive in deporting undocumented immigrants. He suggested that the enforcement strategy was too tough, a view shared by many citizens, indicating a potential moderation in immigration tactics during the remainder of his term. This concession aligns with the appointment of Stephen Miller, who is known for strict immigration enforcement, yet the President's comments suggest a desire to broaden the appeal of the policy.

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Looking beyond his current term, the President hinted at potential successors for the Republican Party leadership in 2028. He praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio as great and noted that Vice President JD Vance is a leading contender to succeed him in the MAGA movement. Additionally, Mr. Trump revealed plans to issue a substantial number of presidential pardons before leaving office, further shaping the legacy of his administration. These disclosures provide a roadmap for the political maneuvers that will define the final years of his presidency.