Trump Prepares Cabinet Shake-Up After Midterm Defeat

President Donald Trump announces potential cabinet changes and immigration policy shifts following Republican midterm losses, while defending his handling of the Iran conflict.

President Donald Trump confirmed he is preparing to implement further changes to his Cabinet as he navigates the final two years of his presidency. These personnel adjustments follow the Republican Party's significant losses in the recent midterm elections. The President discussed these developments during a wide-ranging interview with CBS 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat. This conversation provided insight into his strategy for the remainder of his term amid shifting political dynamics.

Leadership Changes and Cabinet Adjustments

Trump admitted that some members of his administration could be leaving their positions. He responded affirmatively when asked if he expected to fire anyone following the election results. The President stated he would make a few changes but declined to name specific individuals. He expressed affection for his current team while acknowledging the need for adjustment. His comments came just hours before he announced that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles would resign. Wiles submitted her resignation on Thursday night after the election results were clear. Longtime Trump loyalist Stephen Miller will replace her in the chief of staff role. Miller has been one of the most influential figures on immigration policy within the administration. This transition marks the first major personnel shift resulting from the political defeat.

Also read Trump still confident in Hegseth, but hints at 'a few' Cabinet changes

Defense Secretary Position and Foreign Policy Defense

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces scrutiny regarding his future in the Cabinet. CBS reported that Trump privately asked advisers whether Hegseth should remain in his position. Despite these internal discussions, the President publicly expressed confidence in his Pentagon chief. During the interview, Trump defended Hegseth against critics who want to impeach him. He characterized American military actions in Venezuela and Iran as victories. Trump stated that the United States fought two wars and won both. He described the calls for impeachment as very unfair. This defense comes as Democrats captured more than forty House seats and at least seven Senate seats. The opposition now controls both chambers of Congress. This shift complicates the administration's ability to push its legislative agenda forward.

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Election Results and Policy Criticisms

Republicans suffered a devastating defeat in last week's midterm elections. Voters expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the Iran conflict. This war contributed to a surge in gasoline prices that alienated many consumers. Trump acknowledged that voters disliked the war and the rising fuel costs. He also conceded that his administration failed to convince Americans that economic policies were working. The President attributed the losses partly to bad messaging and voter apathy. He insisted that his absence from the ballot was a major reason for the Republican struggle. Many voters simply did not vote, according to his assessment. Some also disliked the specific candidates offered to them. These factors combined to create a challenging environment for the party.

Future Plans and Succession Speculation

Trump outlined his plans for the remainder of his presidency despite the electoral setback. He predicted voters would begin feeling economic benefits within months. New factories and manufacturing investments are expected to drive this growth. The administration also plans a potential shift in immigration enforcement. Trump suggested his previous deportation policies might have been too tough. He acknowledged that many people viewed the approach as harsh. He also revealed he is considering issuing a huge number of presidential pardons before leaving office. Vice President JD Vance is considered a leading contender to succeed Trump in 2028. Trump stopped short of formally endorsing him as a candidate. However, he singled out Secretary of State Marco Rubio for praise. He described Rubio as great when discussing potential successors to his MAGA movement. These hints suggest a complex landscape for the Republican Party in the next election cycle.