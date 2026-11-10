Trump Predicts Ukraine Shape Change Ahead of Trilateral Summit

President Trump claims Ukraine will emerge in a different shape post-war, citing disrespect toward Moscow. He prepares for a historic APEC meeting with Putin and Xi.

President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Ukraine will end up in a different shape after the war with Russia concludes, setting the stage for a potential historic trilateral summit. The comments came during an interview with CBS 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat, as Trump prepares to travel to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He suggested that the conflict will end soon and that the only reason for this imminent resolution is his personal intervention in the diplomatic process.

Trump Claims Disrespect Triggered Conflict

President Trump argued that Moscow was treated with great disrespect by Kyiv during their initial interactions, which he believes fueled the current hostilities. When asked if the hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky was more understandable from Zelensky given the invasion, Trump acknowledged the validity of the Ukrainian perspective. However, he maintained that the initial disrespect shown to Russia was a critical factor in the escalation of tensions between the two leaders.

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The US President refused to disclose which leader he trusts more between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. He stated that he gets along with both men but emphasized that he believes the war is going to end soon. Trump insisted that a peace deal is going to happen, although he did not provide specific details on the terms or the timeline for the agreement.

Historic Trilateral Meeting in Shenzhen

Beijing has confirmed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is discussing a historic meeting with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. The summit is scheduled for November 18-19 in the southern Chinese city, which serves as a major tech hub in the region. Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, stated last week that China is in communication with relevant parties regarding the potential meeting of the three heads of state.

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President Trump told reporters before flying back to Washington from Florida that he plans to travel to China for the APEC summit. He mentioned that one of the meetings will likely be with President Putin and President Xi, describing the prospect as interesting. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including denuclearisation and efforts to end the war in Iran, according to the President.

Expert Analysis on Diplomatic Returns

Experts suggest that while the meeting may be historic in terms of photo opportunities, substantive discussions are unlikely due to conflicting interests among the three nations. Dr Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre, noted that China wants the image of the meeting but not the associated costs. She predicted that the format and content of the meeting will be carefully managed to avoid committing to any specific outcomes.

Danny Russel, a former senior State Department official, argued that Putin has the most to gain from a leaders' trilateral meeting, viewing it as a significant diplomatic coup for Russia. Russel suggested that President Trump, with his known appreciation for authoritarian strongmen, would welcome such an encounter. However, he added that Trump has been warned by his advisers to steer clear of discussing Ukraine as a primary topic of the negotiations.

Dr Sun further explained that Russia would likely use the summit to nudge China and the United States closer to Moscow's positions on Ukraine. She warned that China will have to manage Russian manipulation carefully, as Beijing does not intend to engage in talks on arms controls or substantive discussions about Ukraine or Iran beyond standard diplomatic refrains about peace.

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Continuing Conflict on the Ground

Despite the diplomatic efforts and upcoming summits, the physical conflict continues to escalate across the region. Russia's armed forces struck three power substations across Ukraine overnight on Monday, causing widespread damage to critical infrastructure. The strikes were part of a broader campaign that also included an attack on a cargo ship in the Black Sea, which Moscow claimed was providing arms to Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region, identified as Russia's second-largest facility, was set on fire following a Ukrainian drone attack on the area on Monday. This incident highlights the ongoing reciprocal strikes that characterize the current phase of the war, even as leaders from the US, Russia, and China prepare for high-level diplomatic engagements.

Craig Singleton, senior director of the China programme at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, described the potential meeting as a spectacle that may be historic without producing anything particularly consequential. He noted that these photo opportunities have diminishing diplomatic returns, suggesting that the visual impact of the meeting will outweigh its actual policy outcomes.