Trump Predicts Ukraine's Future Shape Ahead of Trilateral Summit

US President Donald Trump states Ukraine will end in a different shape after the war. He plans to meet Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Shenzhen to discuss peace and Iran.

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will emerge in a 'different shape' following the conclusion of its war with Russia. These comments were made during a Sunday interview on the CBS network's 60 Minutes broadcast. The remarks came just ahead of a potential historic trilateral summit involving President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the interview, President Trump asserted that the conflict will end soon, attributing this outcome to his own influence. He stated, 'The only reason it is going to end is because of me.' President Trump further claimed that there is 'tremendous hatred' between President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a dynamic he believes is driving the current stalemate.

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Trump's Critique of Kyiv and Moscow Relations

When asked by correspondent Ross Douthat whether hatred was more understandable from President Zelensky given the invasion, President Trump defended his position. He argued that Russia was treated with 'great disrespect' by Kyiv during their initial meetings. President Trump explicitly refused to disclose which leader he trusts more, stating he gets along with both but believes a peace deal is imminent.

President Trump dismissed suggestions that President Putin might be stringing him along, saying, 'Oh, I don't think so.' He reiterated that while the hatred is understandable, the diplomatic approach must account for the perceived slights shown to Moscow. This perspective sets the stage for his upcoming diplomatic engagements in China.

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APEC Summit Logistics and Trilateral Talks

Beijing has confirmed discussions regarding a meeting between the three heads of state. Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, stated last week in Beijing that China is in communication with relevant parties. The proposed meeting could occur on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, scheduled for November 18-19.

President Trump told reporters before flying back to Washington from Florida that he will travel to China for the event. He indicated that discussions will cover multiple global issues, including ending the war in Iran and denuclearisation. He noted, 'We're talking a lot of things,' highlighting the broad scope of the anticipated diplomatic dialogue.

Expert Analysis of Diplomatic Returns

Experts suggest the summit may serve more as a photo opportunity than a venue for substantive policy shifts. Dr Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre, stated that China 'wants the image but not the costs.' She predicted Russia would attempt to nudge China and the US closer to Moscow's positions on Ukraine, while Beijing manages potential manipulation.

Danny Russel, a former senior State Department official, noted that President Putin has the most to gain from such a trilateral meeting. He described it as a potential diplomatic coup for the Kremlin. Russel added that President Trump, known for his affinity for authoritarian strongmen, would welcome the encounter, though advisers have likely warned against discussing Ukraine extensively.

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Ongoing Conflict and Regional Instability

Amidst these high-level diplomatic preparations, the military conflict continues to escalate. Russia's armed forces struck three power substations across Ukraine overnight on Monday. These attacks targeted critical energy infrastructure, exacerbating the humanitarian and logistical challenges facing Ukrainian cities.

In a separate development, a cargo ship in the Black Sea was hit by a Russian strike. Moscow claimed the vessel was providing arms to Ukraine, a charge Kyiv and Western allies have long suspected but rarely confirmed in such specific terms. This incident highlights the ongoing maritime tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region, Russia's second-largest, was set on fire following a Ukrainian drone attack on Monday. These reciprocal strikes underscore the volatile nature of the conflict as diplomatic talks loom. The juxtaposition of military escalation and diplomatic maneuvering defines the current geopolitical landscape as the world watches the upcoming APEC summit.