Trump Predicts Total Victory Over Iran Within Two Weeks During Tele-Rally for Senator Graham

President Donald Trump announced on a call with South Carolina voters that the US will declare total victory over Iran in the next two weeks, updating his earlier timeline. He spoke in support of Senator Lindsey Graham ahead of the GOP primary, also revealing warnings to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and endorsing Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

President Donald Trump claimed on Monday evening that the United States will declare total victory over Iran within the next two weeks. During a tele-rally supporting South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham , who faces a primary election on Tuesday, Trump boasted about the administration's handling of the conflict and predicted a swift end to hostilities.

We have been a very tough team, Trump told voters. I think we are winning that battle, but you are really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory. He added that oil prices would tumble as a result.

This timeline update comes after Trump originally told the Daily Mail in late February that the Iran war would last about four weeks, but the conflict has now stretched beyond three months, causing gasoline prices to surge across the country. The President asserted that Iran is now negotiating and willing to make a very good deal, including forgoing nuclear weapons. He cited a poll indicating that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, echoing Grahams hardline stance.

Graham, a vocal proponent of the war, has drawn primary challengers critical of his aggressive approach. Trump made these remarks while participating in a tele-rally for Graham, who is trying to avoid a runoff in the Republican Senate primary. The call also touched on recent exchanges between Iran and Israel.

Trump revealed that he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against continuing strikes on Iran, telling him, Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon. This warning came as Netanyahu planned the largest bombardment on Iran since April. Trump said that leaders from five regional countries had asked him to urge Israel to de-escalate, although he did not name them.

He noted that these countries were very concerned and supportive of the deal being negotiated. Additionally, Iranian officials reached out to the US, offering to stop attacks if Israel did the same. They called us and said they are not doing any more attacks and asked us to tell Israel not to do any more attacks, Trump explained. Beyond the Iran conflict, Trump endorsed Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette in the South Carolina governors race.

Evette faces a crowded primary field, including Representative Nancy Mace, who broke with Trump over the release of the Epstein files. The governors primary is likely to result in a runoff due to multiple candidates. Graham is also expected to face a potential runoff, though he remains favored in the traditionally Republican state. Trump spent the weekend at his Bedminster golf resort and later traveled to New York City to watch the Knicks in the NBA playoffs.

The presidents comments highlight the ongoing volatility in the Middle East and the domestic political implications of the Iran war, as gas prices remain a key concern for American voters. The conflict, which has seen intermittent attacks between Iran and Israel, appeared to calm earlier Monday, but the situation remains tense





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran War Donald Trump Lindsey Graham South Carolina Primary Middle East Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Launches New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets Amid Trump's WarningIsrael's military launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian military targets in western and central Iran, just moments after a stern warning from President Trump not to retaliate against Iran. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that calls all the shots, ordering both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday. Trump was insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran.

Read more »

Iran latest: Trump demands Israel and Iran to stop 'shooting' immediatelyTensions between Iran and Israel erupted over the weekend. After Iran launched a missile attack that was the first such bombardment since the ceasefire began, Israel responded with airstrikes of its own.

Read more »

Trump Presses for Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Israel-Iran Clashes; Putin Rejects Zelensky's Ceasefire BidPresident Trump is pushing an interim nUclear agreement with Iran while urging Israel and Iran to de-escalate, claiming the deal is near success despite repeated military strikes. Simultaneously,Russian President Putin has dismissed Ukrainian President Zelensky's call for direct talks as rude, indicating no immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

Read more »

South Carolina Primary: Lindsey Graham Seeks to Avoid Runoff Amid Trump's SupportSouth Carolina voters are deciding key primary races including the Senate contest wheRe incumbent Lindsey Graham, backed by Donald Trump, aims to surpass 50% and avoid a runoff against Trump-aligned challenger Mark Lynch. The governor's race as well features incumbents defying a lack of Trump endorsement.

Read more »