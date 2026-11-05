Trump Predicts Major Deal With Russia Involving All Europe

US President Donald Trump announced a potential large-scale agreement with Russia following talks with Kirill Dmitriev. The deal reportedly extends beyond Ukraine to include all of Europe.

US President Donald Trump declared that a forthcoming agreement with Russia is poised to be exceptionally significant, describing the potential outcome as a "big" and "beautiful" accord. He stated that the negotiation would likely encompass not just the ongoing conflict in Ukraine but also broader implications for the entire European continent. This confident assertion came after an unscheduled meeting at the White House with Kirill Dmitriev, a key envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump Outlines Broad Scope Of Potential Deal

During a press briefing in the Oval Office on Thursday, President Trump emphasized the magnitude of the discussions he held with Mr. Dmitriev. He told reporters that while he could not disclose the specific details of their conversation, the resulting agreement would be substantial enough to generate widespread enthusiasm. He explicitly noted that the scope of the deal extends well beyond the borders of Ukraine, suggesting it could involve all of Europe. This statement marks a significant escalation in the rhetorical framing of the diplomatic efforts to resolve the war.

Also read Russian state media says Trump hasn't lived up to expectations

Melania Trump Hosts Rare White House Talks

The high-level diplomatic engagement was preceded by a rare meeting hosted by US First Lady Melania Trump. She gathered officials from Ukraine and representatives associated with the Russian leadership at the White House to discuss pathways to peace. Mrs. Trump has been vocal about her desire for a more enduring ceasefire in Ukraine, positioning herself as a facilitator for humanitarian and diplomatic channels. The US President linked this localised effort to a broader strategy, citing a recent six-day truce in the starvation-hit Ukrainian city of Oleshky as a potential stepping stone. He suggested that these smaller successes could build momentum toward the larger, continental agreement he predicted.

NATO Council Addresses Urgent Defense Needs

Parallel to the diplomatic overtures from the White House, military and strategic preparations continued within the NATO alliance. The NATO-Ukraine Council convened an extraordinary meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels to address the urgent defense requirements of Kyiv. The session was chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who led discussions aimed at bolstering Ukraine's capabilities for the upcoming winter season. This gathering was designed to ensure that allied nations are fully aligned in their support for the Ukrainian military effort.

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Ukraine Briefs Allies On Future Military Needs

Ukrainian officials provided detailed briefings to their NATO counterparts regarding the scale and nature of the threats posed by Russian forces. Sergiy Boyev attended the meeting in person, while Serhii Sobko joined via video conference to present the country's priority expectations. The Ukrainian Mission to NATO highlighted the necessity of mobilizing all partners to translate previously announced commitments into concrete deliveries of equipment or transfers of funds. They stressed that this was precisely the time to update allies on both immediate tactical needs and long-term strategic requirements for the coming year.

Upcoming Abu Dhabi Talks Set The Stage

The diplomatic calendar is set for a critical juncture with discussions scheduled for next week in Abu Dhabi. These talks will involve representatives from Kiev and Moscow, building on the productive and substantive exchanges held recently with US, NATO, and European partners. The United States Mission to NATO noted that the Brussels meeting served as a vital preparation for these future negotiations. The goal is to ensure that all external stakeholders are synchronized in their approach to the conflict resolution process. This international coordination is viewed as essential for establishing a durable framework that can withstand the complexities of the ongoing war.