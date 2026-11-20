President Donald Trump suggests divided government may boost legislative productivity through vetoes. He cites healthcare and immigration as key areas for potential bipartisan deals with incoming leaders.

President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that his administration might achieve greater legislative success after Democrats assume control of Congress next January. This comment follows a four-day trip to Asia where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The press conference addressed both foreign engagements and domestic political shifts.

Trump Veto Strategy to Foster Deals

President Donald Trump outlined a specific mechanism for cooperation with the incoming Democratic leadership. He stated that his authority to veto legislation would force negotiations between the two parties. This approach could transform a divided government into a productive legislative environment. The President predicted that Democrats would eventually seek compromise to avoid constant vetoes.

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Jeffries and Schumer Smart Men Says Trump

President Donald Trump praised U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer as intelligent leaders. He noted that he has been in contact with Democrats ahead of the transition period. This communication signals a willingness to engage with Democratic leaders. Newsweek contacted both offices for comment but received no immediate response. The President expressed optimism about working with these specific figures.

Healthcare And Immigration Deal Potential

President Donald Trump highlighted healthcare reform as a primary area for bipartisan achievement. He described the potential for a combined approach to improve the healthcare system. The incoming Democratic majority also views affordable healthcare as a central priority. Senator Adam Schiff and Republican Senator Tim Scott introduced a revitalization bill. Immigration policy remains another key topic for potential negotiation between the parties.

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GOP Divisions And Massie Conflict

President Donald Trump cited internal Republican difficulties as a reason for potential Democratic cooperation. He referenced disagreements with Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie. Massie frequently opposed the administration before losing his primary to Ed Gallrein. Senator John Cornyn also blocked a judicial nominee recently. These tensions existed even when Republicans controlled Congress. The President suggested these internal conflicts hindered progress.

Next Steps Leadership Races Continue

Democrats still need to finalize their leadership teams before taking control in January. Senators Chuck Schumer and Chris Van Hollen are competing for the Senate majority leader role. These internal decisions will shape the Democratic strategy for the coming two years. The incoming leadership must balance their platform with the President's veto power. Both sides face significant challenges in the upcoming legislative sessions.