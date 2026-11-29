President Trump celebrates Pedro Sanchez's defeat in Spain as the far-right Vox party gains ground, reshaping European political dynamics and governance.

President Donald Trump publicly celebrated the electoral defeat of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, praising the outcome as positive news for international relations and domestic policy alignments. The former U.S. President reacted to the concession by the Spanish leader, who yielded power to a conservative opposition coalition following a decisive parliamentary vote. Trump's commentary highlighted a significant shift in the political landscape of Europe's fourth-largest economy and underscored the growing influence of right-wing movements across the continent.

Trump's Reaction To Spanish Election Defeat

The President spoke on Sunday when informed of Sanchez's loss, stating that the Prime Minister had performed poorly and deserved to be removed from office. He described the result as great news, reflecting a long-standing tension between the two leaders over defense spending and foreign policy in the Middle East. This verbal endorsement marks the first time Trump has explicitly praised a European election result that diminishes the power of a prominent left-wing ally in the region.

Also read Spain Votes to End Pedro Sanchez Eight-Year Rule as Popular Party and Vox Seek Majority

Sanchez conceded defeat as approximately 92 percent of votes were counted, ending his eight-year tenure as head of government. The mainstream conservative People's Party secured a strong position in the 350-seat Congress, enabling them to form a new administration with a clear mandate. This transition follows weeks of political uncertainty and intense public debate over housing policies and economic management.

Vox Party Gains Significant Parliamentary Seats

The far-right Vox party experienced a substantial surge in support, winning 53 seats in the national parliament. This represents a gain of 20 seats from the 33 seats they held during the previous election cycle in 2023. The increase significantly bolsters their leverage in government formation and policy discussions, positioning them as a pivotal force in Spanish politics.

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Vox leader Santiago Abascal has cultivated close relationships with Trump, including meetings in 2024 and public praise at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The party's platform focuses on stricter immigration controls, tax reductions, and opposition to climate initiatives and expanded LGBTQ rights. Their amplified presence in Congress suggests they will play a major role in shaping the legislative agenda of the incoming government.

While the People's Party and Vox have governed together in four Spanish regions, their alliance at the national level remains a subject of political analysis. The combined strength of these two parties gives them an absolute majority in the Congress, comfortably exceeding the 176 seats required for majority rule. This dynamic could grant a far-right party a direct role in governing the country since the return to democracy.

Economic And Housing Crises Defined Campaign

Sanchez called the snap election in October after parliament rejected government decrees aimed at addressing a severe housing crisis. The eviction of 87-year-old disabled woman Maricarmen Abascal, who had lived in her Madrid home for 71 years, ignited nationwide protests. Her death the following month intensified public anger over housing costs and eviction practices, leading to a massive strike on November 11 involving more than 3 million participants.

Despite a positive economic forecast from the European Commission predicting 2.6 percent growth in 2026, household finances and property costs remained major sources of frustration. Spanish house prices increased by nearly 85 percent between 2015 and 2025, exacerbating the shortage of an estimated 750,000 homes. Voters expressed strong discontent with the government's ability to manage these economic pressures and provide affordable housing solutions.

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Corruption scandals involving associates of Sanchez further complicated his re-election bid, adding to the political difficulties he faced. Although Sanchez repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, the cumulative effect of housing issues, economic strain, and scandal contributed to the defeat of his Socialist Workers' Party, which secured 115 seats.

Next Steps For Spain's New Government

People's Party leader Alberto Feijoo is now positioned to lead Spain's next government, having been congratulated by Sanchez via telephone. Feijoo, a former leader of the Galicia region, has presented himself as a technocratic alternative capable of tackling the housing crisis and implementing tax cuts. His rise marks the end of Sanchez's prominent role as one of Europe's leading left-wing figures.

The new administration will face immediate challenges in forming a stable coalition and addressing the urgent housing shortage. With Vox holding 53 seats and the People's Party holding 134, the conservative bloc has the numbers to govern effectively. However, negotiations will be complex, requiring coordination between different ideological factions within the coalition.

Voter turnout exceeded 79 percent, marking the highest participation rate in Spain's recent democratic history. This high engagement reflects the intensity of public debate over the country's future direction. The incoming government must now balance economic growth with social welfare demands to maintain stability and address the grievances that led to the current political shift.