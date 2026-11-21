President Donald Trump says bipartisanship with Hakeem Jeffries could deliver 'tremendous things,' touting healthcare and a 10% credit card rate cap.

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Then he detransitioned.

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'reiterated his push for bipartisanship Saturday, saying he is confident he can work with Democratic congressional leaders to accomplish"tremendous things" when a divided government convenes in January. ," Trump called House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. , a"reasonable guy" and pointed to several issues they may be able to work on together.

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However, he warned that he is still prepared to use his veto power if Democrats refuse to negotiate.

"There's a chance we could get great healthcare and a lot of other things, and we can do it in a bipartisan way," Trump told host Kayleigh McEnany. "There's a very good chance. Because otherwise, everything gets vetoed.

"President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing at the White House on Nov. 20, 2026, in Washington, D.C. , after returning from a visit to China, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I mean, I could sit there for two years and one month and just veto everything," he added. "Veto everything. And nothing would get done for anyone, and that's not the way to go.

"on Wednesday, becoming speaker-designate in the internal caucus vote before a full House floor vote in January. In comments after the vote, Jeffries brushed off opposition from the progressive wing of his party and said he expects Democrats will be able to"work together.

"Jeffries' nomination in the secret-ballot vote. Among those who opposed him — or publicly said they intended to — were Reps. -elect Darializa Avila Chevalier, Adam Hamawy, Frederick D. Haynes III, Melat Kiros, Donavan McKinney, Chris Rabb and Claire Valdez. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

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, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C. House Democrats subsequently nominated Jeffries in a closed-door vote on Nov. 18 to serve as speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January, putting him in position to become the first Black speaker of the chamber. Trump said he looks"forward to working with Hakeem" and congratulated the Democrat on his win.

"What he did was pretty spectacular with getting that position," Trump said. "And it's nice, the first Black person in that position, it's a big deal. It's a big deal, and he should be very proud of himself.

"can work together, pointing to healthcare, the upcoming debt ceiling and a potential 10% cap on credit card interest rates as areas for compromise. President Donald Trump attends a multilateral meeting with delegations from Japan, India and Australia at the Solaire Resort Hotel on Nov. 17, 2026, in Manila.

"I think there's a — and I may be wrong. I may be wrong. But I think there's a real good chance they'll be sending stuff up, and rather than vetoing it — probably we'll start with vetoes just to set the stage," Trump said, adding that""There's a chance that we can do better than we did when we had a very small majority with the Republicans," he continued.

"They have some good points on healthcare, and they have some bad points. And we have some good things, and probably they would say we have some bad things. But there's a chance we could get great healthcare and a lot of other things, and we do it in a bipartisan way.

" Madison Colombo is a writer for Fox News Digital’s Flash, Media, and Culture team, covering daily breaking news and trending topics with an award-winning background in broadcast and digital journalism.