President Donald Trump supports Nvidia reinstating CEO Jensen Huang, citing no evidence of illegal conduct and emphasizing his vital role in the American economy and national security.

President Donald Trump has issued a strong public endorsement for the Nvidia board of directors following their unanimous decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive officer. The former president emphasized that Huang's continued leadership is vital for the prosperity of the semiconductor giant and the broader American economy. He explicitly stated that there is no evidence suggesting Huang's return poses any threat to national security.

Speaking on CNBC's Squawk on the Street immediately after the announcement, President Trump suggested the recent controversy might ultimately benefit the corporation. He remarked to the audience that the situation could serve as a positive outcome, noting simply that sex sells. His comments came shortly after the board reversed earlier reports of Huang's resignation, bringing him back from a brief hiatus.

Also read Trump says he spoke ‘directly and indirectly’ with Nvidia’s board about reinstating Jensen Huang

On Truth Social, President Donald Trump wrote that the board made the correct decision by restoring Huang to his position. He argued that the United States requires Huang's specific expertise at the helm of Nvidia to ensure continued success. This public endorsement highlights the political significance of the technology sector and its key leaders in the current economic landscape.

The news broke on Monday as reports confirmed that the board had unanimously agreed to bring Huang back. The company had faced intense scrutiny following the initial resignation announcement. The swift reversal by the board signals a desire to stabilize leadership during a turbulent period for the tech industry.

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Huang had stepped down on November 12 following media reports regarding an alleged affair. The reports claimed that U.S. authorities obtained intelligence linking Huang to Alice Huang, a businesswoman allegedly recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. This revelation triggered immediate questions about potential conflicts of interest and foreign influence within the semiconductor giant.

The scrutiny extended beyond personal conduct to business operations involving Megaspeed, Alice Huang's former company. U.S. authorities were investigating whether Megaspeed diverted advanced chips in violation of existing export controls. The Commerce Department had begun examining Nvidia's sales to Megaspeed last year, adding a layer of regulatory complexity to the personal allegations surrounding the CEO.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, President Donald Trump clarified that the federal government lacks proof of wrongdoing. He stated that the Attorney General of the United States has confirmed there is no evidence that Jensen Huang engaged in any unlawful conduct. This assertion was crucial in mitigating fears that his return might compromise legal standards or corporate integrity.

President Donald Trump further noted that the United States has no reason to believe Huang's return poses a risk to national security. By explicitly citing the Attorney General's position, he aimed to allay concerns from both investors and government officials. This clear statement from the executive branch helps stabilize market confidence during a turbulent period for the company.

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While clearing Huang of illegal activity, the former president urged the corporation to maintain rigorous internal standards. He encouraged Nvidia to continue its thorough internal investigation into its compliance with U.S. export controls. This step is necessary to ensure the company fulfills its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect U.S. national security.

The focus now shifts to how Nvidia will navigate its operational responsibilities moving forward. The board's decision to reinstate Huang marks a significant moment for the tech industry. It underscores the delicate balance between corporate leadership, personal controversies, and national security interests in the global semiconductor market.

President Donald Trump's intervention provides a clear signal of support for the current leadership structure at Nvidia. His remarks emphasize the importance of keeping key technological figures in place to drive American economic success. The corporation must now demonstrate its commitment to compliance while leveraging its strategic position in the global economy.