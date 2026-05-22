Trump Praises New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, Emphasizes Independence

President Donald Trump praised Kevin Warsh, the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve, during his swearing-in ceremony, emphasizing the importance of the Fed's independence. Warsh has promised to lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance.

Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington.

President Donald Trump was present at the ceremony and praised Warsh's understanding of the economy, stating that he was not necessary to 'go crazy' and let the economy boom. Trump emphasized the importance of the Federal Reserve's independence and stated that he wants Warsh to be 'totally independent' and 'just do a great job.

' However, Trump also suggested that the Fed has lost its way in recent years and that Warsh is looking to lead policies that promote 'positive economic growth' without higher inflation. Warsh has previously criticized the Fed's policies, including its low interest rate policies coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, but has also echoed Trump's demands for lower rates.

He has promised to lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance. Warsh believes that productivity gains from artificial intelligence will help the economy grow more quickly without spurring inflation, enabling the Fed to reduce borrowing costs.

However, many Fed officials will support rate cuts, especially because the technology has also been blamed for large-scale layoffs in the computer sector and other parts of the economy. The ceremony was attended by various officials, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Cabinet members





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