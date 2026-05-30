Trump Praises Jaxson Dart, Defends Him Amid Backlash

President Donald Trump commends New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart for his conservative views and potential in football, while defending him against criticism following their meeting at a rally in Suffern, New York. Dart explains his decision to introduce Trump, citing his respect for the presidency and his family's military history.

President Donald Trump , 79, expressed his admiration for New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart , 22, during a Fox News interview on May 30. Trump praised Dart's appearance and conservative views, stating, 'He's a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy, and a conservative guy.

' Dart had introduced Trump at a rally in Suffern, New York on May 22, sparking controversy due to Trump's history of discrimination and racism allegations. The following day, Trump defended Dart on X, writing, 'He's potentially a great quarterback... He's going to be a great one.

' Trump also mentioned that many wealthy people, including those who criticized him, had voted for him. Meanwhile, Dart, a native of Kaysville, Utah, and a former University of Southern California and Ole Miss quarterback, explained that he introduced Trump out of respect for the presidency and his family's military history, regardless of political affiliation





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Donald Trump Jaxson Dart New York Giants Politics Rally Controversy

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