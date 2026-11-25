President Donald Trump declared the U.S. Army's detonation of lead azide in Iowa a success, citing zero airborne lead detection and exceeded expectations by safety officials.

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Army's controlled detonation of hazardous materials in Iowa has surpassed all safety projections. He stated that early reports confirm the operation successfully mitigated risks to local communities in and around Middletown. The explosive event involved five tons of degraded lead azide, a volatile compound described by military officials as being at imminent risk of uncontrollable explosion as temperatures cooled.

President Declares Detonation A Major Success

Trump took to social media on X to share his assessment of the operation, noting that early data indicates the Army's mitigation efforts had far exceeded expectations. He emphasized that the action successfully reduced potential health and safety risks to the people of Middletown and the surrounding extended communities in Iowa to the lowest possible level. The President characterized the outcome as a significant achievement in handling a long-standing hazardous situation.

Also read Trump Pauses Army Lead Azide Detonation in Iowa Amid Health Warnings

Military Leaders Confirm Zero Airborne Lead

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, a key military official involved in the operation, confirmed that the community was protected effectively. He stated that he believed they had reduced risks to zero, which he described as the closest approximation to absolute safety that is humanly possible. Shirley highlighted that all Environmental Protection Agency real-time air monitors reported zero detection of airborne lead throughout the region. This data was crucial in validating the safety of the controlled detonation process.

Iowa Governor Validates Operational Safety

Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also weighed in to support the military's assessment. She shared on X that initial feedback from state experts and federal partners indicated the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant was successful. Reynolds noted that state agencies remain in close contact with authorities on the ground. She added that state monitors continue to track incoming data from the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure ongoing community safety.

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Court Ruling Enables Hazardous Material Removal

Before the explosion could occur, a legal hurdle had to be cleared to allow the Army to proceed. President Trump had previously ordered the U.S. Army to halt the planned detonation until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit agreed the operation could move forward. He also stated that Governor-elect Rob Sand needed to consent to the operation. Trump warned that if either the courts or the incoming governor did not agree, he would be forced to hold the Governor-elect responsible for any future destruction.

Legal Authorization Lifts Emergency Pause

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ultimately granted the necessary permission, allowing the hazardous material removal to proceed. This ruling lifted a temporary pause on the emergency permit that had been authorized by the Environmental Protection Agency. The court's decision resolved the standoff between the federal government and state officials, enabling the Army to safely dispose of the volatile lead azide. The successful execution of this plan marks a critical step in resolving the environmental and safety concerns at the Iowa facility.