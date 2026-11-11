Trump praises Hegseth at Veterans Day event after House blocks impeachment

Hegseth smiled as Trump praised his leadership, while audience members shouted 'Go Pete!' as officials departed the ceremony.

President Donald Trump praised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, just hours after the House rejected an effort to impeach the Pentagon chief.

Speaking at the annual tribute honoring America's military veterans, Trump singled out Hegseth for his leadership and commitment to service members, offering a public show of support following the failed impeachment vote over his conduct in office and handling of the war against Iran.

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"I had a feeling that was going to happen," Trump said, appearing to refer to the House vote. "He's done a fantastic job, and he loves you and he protects you. He's all about you.

" The camera then cut to a smiling Hegseth, who appeared to mouth, "Thank you. " The House voted 211-204 on Tuesday to refer eight articles of impeachment introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively halting the effort. Eleven Democrats were recorded as not voting. Eight additional votes against the motion would have been enough to defeat it.

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Massie's articles of impeachment accused Hegseth of violating congressional war powers by conducting military operations against Iran without authorization and continuing the conflict despite congressional opposition. The resolution also alleged that Hegseth disregarded protections for civilians, authorized unlawful strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, participated in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and retaliated against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona over his public statements about military orders.

The committee could consider the allegations and recommend further action, but it is not required to do so. The referral makes further proceedings unlikely before the current Republican-controlled Congress concludes, although Democrats are set to take control of the House in January, potentially opening the door to a renewed Hegseth impeachment push.

Trump's comments underscored his continued backing of Hegseth, one of the most prominent and controversial members of his Cabinet, as the administration marked Veterans Day with a ceremony at one of the nation's most solemn military landmarks. Shouts of "Go Pete!

" could be heard from the audience as Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Hegseth left the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. This is a breaking news article. Updates to follow. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Gabe Whisnant and Dave Siminoff.

Speaking at the annual tribute honoring America's military veterans, Trump singled out Hegseth for his leadership and commitment to service members, offering a public show of support following the failed"I had a feeling that was going to happen," Trump said, appearing to refer to the House vote.

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"He's done a fantastic job, and he loves you and he protects you. He's all about you.

"The House voted 211-204 on Tuesday to refer eight articles of impeachment introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively halting the effort.accused Hegseth of violating congressional war powers by conducting military operations against Iran without authorization and continuing the conflict despite congressional opposition. The resolution also alleged that Hegseth disregarded protections for civilians, authorized unlawful strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, participated in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and retaliated against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona over his public statements about military orders.

The committee could consider the allegations and recommend further action, but it is not required to do so. The referral makes further proceedings unlikely before the current Republican-controlled Congress concludes, although Democrats are set to take control of the House in January, potentially opening the door to a renewed Hegseth impeachment push.

Trump's comments underscored his continued backing of Hegseth, one of the most prominent and controversial members of his Cabinet, as the administration marked Veterans Day with a ceremony at one of the nation's most solemn military landmarks. Shouts of"Go Pete!

" could be heard from the audience as Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Hegseth left the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.