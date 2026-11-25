Trump said that he knows he’ll meet with El-Sayed and maybe there is a compromise in the middle the two can land on.

President Donald Trump praised Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed as the Democrat continues to push for Medicare for All, even floating “TrumpCare” as a potential name for the plan.

“He’s a smart guy,” Trump said about El-Sayed while chuckling in an exclusive interview with the New York Post on Tuesday. “He did a good job. He actually did a very good job. ” “I know I’ll be meeting with him,” Trump also told the outlet.

Also read El-Sayed: 'I don't really care' if Medicare for All is called 'TrumpCare'

“Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go. ” Earlier this month, the Michigan Democrat posted images of the mock TrumpCare card on X, saying, "This is a message for @realDonaldTrump. Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.

" El-Sayed, a physician, campaigned heavily on the Medicare for All platform, saying it should be automatic for everyone and accepted everywhere. Before his senatorial campaign, El-Sayed ran Detroit's health department. Newsweek reached out to El-Sayed's transition team via email late Tuesday night for comment.

What To Know As the final two years of Trump's second term come into focus, he told reporters last week that there is a "real possibility" to get things done with Democrats, specifically pointing to healthcare. In his interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, he recited a similar tune, adding, “I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate.

I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together. ” He later told the outlet, “Obamacare hasn’t worked, and I’d love to get great health care for the people of our country.

” Robert Y. Shapiro, professor of political science at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, told Newsweek on Tuesday, "We should not put it past Trump to want to do something big on health care that he can claim credit for as his long awaited replacement for his much despised Obamacare.

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" In an interview with NPR earlier this month, El-Sayed said he had not spoken with Trump at that point yet. "Donald, if you're listening, there's a lot we could work on," he said. "Happy to have a meeting. Let's figure out what we can work on and get done.

" El-Sayed also touched on naming healthcare legislation after the president in the interview with the outlet, adding, "Put his name on it. He'll probably pass it. I'm not above doing that. I don't care what it's called.

" During the midterm elections run-up, Trump campaigned on behalf of numerous Republicans including El-Sayed's opponent Mike Rogers. The president repeatedly took swipes at El-Sayed, even calling him a "radical jihadist.

" Republicans faced crushing losses during the midterms, which resulted in the party losing its majority in both the U.S. House and Senate. Even as Democrats control both chambers next year, an effort to get a single-payer healthcare plan to Trump's desk faces an uphill fight. The party’s left-leaning flank, including Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan, seems to comprise the sole backers of the idea, and Democratic leaders have not overwhelmingly committed to passing it.

Since being elected to his first term in office, Trump has swayed a bit on single-payer healthcare. In 2018, he called the proposal "Medicare for None.

" In November 2025, Trump ripped into insurance companies, saying he would not sign anything that sent them money. In a post to X on Monday, El-Sayed reaffirmed his goal for getting the idea across the finish line.

"The point of winning elections is to do something good with the seat. The point for me is to pass Medicare for All. I really don't care who puts their name on it if that's what it takes," he said. According to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, the average health consumption expenditures in the United States per person in 2024 was $14,775.

This far exceeds Switzerland, which was second to the U.S., with $9,963 per person. The comparable country average is $7,860, the tracker shows. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsPresident Donald Trump praised Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed as the Democrat continues to push for Medicare for All, even floating “TrumpCare” as a potential name for the plan.

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“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” Trump also told the outlet. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go. ”El-Sayed, a physician, campaigned heavily on the Medicare for All platform, saying it should be automatic for everyone and accepted everywhere. Before his senatorial campaign, El-Sayed ran Detroit's health department.

As the final two years of Trump's second term come into focus, he told reporters last week that there is a"real possibility" to get things done with Democrats, specifically pointing to healthcare.on Tuesday, he recited a similar tune, adding, “I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together.

” He later told the outlet, “Obamacare hasn’t worked, and I’d love to get great health care for the people of our country. ”on Tuesday,"We should not put it past Trump to want to do something big on health care that he can claim credit for as his long awaited replacement for his much despised Obamacare.

" In an interview with NPR earlier this month, El-Sayed said he had not spoken with Trump at that point yet. "Donald, if you're listening, there's a lot we could work on," he said. "Happy to have a meeting. Let's figure out what we can work on and get done.

"adding,"Put his name on it. He'll probably pass it. I'm not above doing that. I don't care what it's called.

"During the midterm elections run-up, Trump campaigned on behalf of numerous Republicans including El-Sayed's opponent Mike Rogers. The president repeatedly took swipes at El-Sayed, even calling him a"radical jihadist.

" Republicans faced crushing losses during the midterms, which resulted in the party losing its majority in both the U.S. House and Senate. The party’s left-leaning flank, including Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan, seems to comprise the sole backers of the idea, and Democratic leaders have not overwhelmingly committed to passing it.. In 2018, he called the proposal"Medicare for None.

" In November 2025, Trump ripped into insurance companies, saying he would not sign anything that sent them money. In a post to X on Monday, El-Sayed reaffirmed his goal for getting the idea across the finish line.

"The point of winning elections is to do something good with the seat. The point for me is to pass Medicare for All. I really don't care who puts their name on it if that's what it takes," he said. According to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, the average health consumption expenditures in the United States per person in 2024 was $14,775.

This far exceeds Switzerland, which was second to the U.S., with $9,963 per person. The comparable country average is $7,860,