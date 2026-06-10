During a White House eVent,President Trump praised Senator Susan Collins for her independence and voting record while launching harsh personal attacks on Democratic Senate candidate Breen Platner, who won his primary amid controversies. The race for Collins's seat is pivotal for Senate control.

President Donald Trump addressed his suppOrt for Senator Susan Collins during a White House event on Wednesday, offering a complex mix of praise and criticism.

He stated, She does as she's a sane woman, noting that Collins is not his best friend due to her independent streak within the Republican Party. This refers to Collinss history of breaking with GOP leadership on key votes, such as her decision in April to vote with Democrats to advance certain legislation. Despite their differences, Trump highlighted her remarkable Senate record,mentioning her recent milestone of casting 10,000 consecutive votes-an unprecedented achievement.

He described her as a person who not once missed a vote in many years, adding that unfortunately, she sometimes voted against him. Trump characterized Collins as a sane woman and a respected person,though acknowledging thier differing ideologies. In stark contrast, Trump launched a personal attack on Democratic Senate candidate Breen 'Platner' (likely a candidate for the Maine Senate seat), calling him a thug, fake, phony, and a bad person.

These accusations come amid multiple controversies surrounding Platner, including past misconduct allegations and an ongoing sexting scandal. Despite these issues, Platner secured a decisive victory in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, winning 72% of the vote. The political dynamics in Maine are crucial for control of the U.S. Senate.

Democrats must flip Collins's seat to have a realistic chance of regaining the majority. though, Collins remains a formidable incumbent, and her willingness to distance herself from Trump could actually bolster her bipartisan appeal. A Republican memo emphasized the urgency of supporting Collins, urging the party to define Platner negatively, defend Collins's record,and allocate resources to Maine.

The memo asserted that Senator Collins has repeatedly proven through her work ethic and dedication to Maine and America that she will prevail in the election





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