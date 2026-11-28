Financial disclosures reveal the Trump portfolio sold up to $1 million in Nvidia stock shortly after Senator Marco Rubio warned about CEO Jensen Huang's ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

Financial disclosures indicate that Donald Trump's investment portfolio executed sales of up to $1 million in Nvidia shares in May, shortly after Senator Marco Rubio alerted the President to concerns regarding Jensen Huang's professional relationship with a woman identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

The portfolio recorded 28 purchases of Nvidia stock valued at up to $16.7 million and 15 sales totaling up to $12 million between January and September, according to reports filed with the US Office of Government Ethics. The specific transaction occurred on May 18, marking the first Monday after Trump concluded his state visit to China which included meetings with Huang.

Also read Trump Attacks New York Times Over Nvidia Reporting

Senate Briefing and Intelligence Concerns

Senator Marco Rubio provided President Trump with a briefing aboard Air Force One during travel to China earlier in the month. The discussion centered on Jensen Huang's professional ties to Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive whom US officials believe is an asset for Chinese intelligence, as reported by the New York Times.

President Trump publicly denied receiving this briefing and expressed skepticism regarding the intelligence reports. He stated to reporters last week that he was unsure if Alice Huang was actually a Chinese spy, casting doubt on the allegations presented by his own staff.

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Portfolio Management and Compliance

The White House maintains that President Trump does not manage his own investment portfolio. Spokesman Davis Ingle stated that neither the President nor any family member has the ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when transactions are executed, attributing decisions to third-party financial institutions.

Compliance with the 2012 STOCK Act requires senior officials to report any stock trade over $1,000 within 30 days of learning of it and no later than 45 days after the transaction occurs. Records indicate that President Trump has paid late fees on at least two of his financial disclosures, suggesting potential delays in reporting.

Market Moves and Government Influence

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on November 23, citing that the board had received input from senior levels of the United States government. President Trump claimed credit for this intervention, telling CNBC that he had been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and asserting that he made the deal.

Nvidia shares rose 31 percent on the day of Huang's return to the CEO role. The timing of these corporate changes has drawn scrutiny as the portfolio's trading activity continues to be analyzed by the media and regulatory bodies for potential conflicts of interest.

Trading Timeline and Financial Impact

The portfolio's first Nvidia trade of the year was a purchase of up to $1 million on January 6, occurring one week before the Commerce Department cleared the company's H200 chips for sale to approved Chinese buyers. The largest individual purchases occurred on February 10 and April 9, each falling between $1 million and $5 million.

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The portfolio subsequently sold between $1 million and $5 million of Nvidia stock on April 17, just eight days after the previous major purchase. This sale occurred as the share price climbed from $183.91 to $201.68, demonstrating significant market movement during the period.

Ownership Value and Disclosure Limits

President Trump awarded Jensen Huang the National Medal of Science on October 8, the same day his August filing became public. That filing revealed up to $1.6 million in Nvidia purchases made in August, with additional buying continuing in September up to $380,000 before the spy reports became widely known.

Nvidia remained one of the President's three largest individual stock holdings at the end of 2025, valued between $12.5 million and $58 million. The stock closed at $149.30 on Wednesday, a price below the closing value on every day the portfolio executed purchases throughout the year.

Legal filings list trades in broad value bands rather than exact sums, making it impossible to determine precise profits or losses. The disclosures do not identify who authorized each specific trade, and there is currently no evidence that President Trump directed any of the portfolio's investment decisions.