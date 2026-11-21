New Echelon Insights data shows President Trump's approval rating rose sharply among low-income voters while falling among high earners, though experts warn results may be statistical noise.

President Donald Trump experienced a sharp divergence in public approval rating s across distinct income brackets according to three consecutive Echelon Insights surveys conducted from September through November. While net approval among voters earning under $30,000 improved by 26 points over the three-month period, it simultaneously declined by 18 points among those earning at least $125,000 annually.

The White House defended the President's record by citing recent policy achievements in tax reform, border security, healthcare, employment, and trade. Spokesman Davis Ingle stated that the administration would never stop delivering results for the American people and predicted Trump would go down as the most consequential president in history.

Also read Trump's Net Approval Rating Hits -26 Amidst Rising Disapproval

Three Polls Show Opposing Movements

The September Echelon Insights survey found that 23 percent of respondents in households earning under $30,000 approved of Trump's performance, while 75 percent disapproved, producing a net rating of minus 52. Among those with household incomes of $125,000 or more, 41 percent approved and 58 percent disapproved, putting him at minus 17.

In October, approval in the lower bracket rose to 33 percent as disapproval declined to 65 percent, narrowing the deficit to 32 points. The wealthier group divided 41 percent to 57 percent, leaving Trump at minus 16. Fieldwork was conducted among 1,010 likely voters from October 15 to 19, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 points.

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November produced the sharpest separation. Lower-income respondents registered 36 percent approval and 62 percent disapproval, compared with 32 percent and 67 percent respectively among the highest earners. The nationwide survey covered 1,027 registered voters in the likely electorate from November 12 to 16 and carried an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 points.

Experts Question Statistical Significance

Costas Panagopoulos, a distinguished professor of political science at Northeastern University, told Newsweek that shifts of this magnitude are rare in public opinion. He warned that when zooming in on specific subgroups of respondents like this, because of limited sample sizes, these dramatic differences could be statistical noise rather than true, meaningful shifts in preferences.

David Barker, a professor of government at American University, described the pattern as fascinating but said it defies easy explanation and could simply reflect random noise. Barker stated that a lot of caution was warranted when comparing income subgroups across three separate surveys and advised that one really should not draw any hard conclusions.

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, said people at both ends of the income scale can be particularly difficult to survey. He noted that income subgroups, especially very high- and very low-income populations, tend to be hard to survey, and their smaller sample size makes them susceptible to bias with very large margins of error.

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Real-World Impact and Future Analysis

Panagopoulos noted that Trump nevertheless remained underwater with both groups, meaning disapproval still exceeded approval in each. The published margins apply to each complete survey, not the much smaller income categories. If it's a sample of a thousand people, now you're talking about 150 or 200 people, and it's probably even lower than that, Panagopoulos said by way of illustration.

A stronger test would involve panel data, in which the same respondents are interviewed repeatedly, rather than comparing separate samples of voters from one month to another, Barker said. The distinction is important because changes in the composition of each income group could create the appearance of movement even if few individual voters had changed their minds about Trump.

If the pattern proves real, Panagopoulos said that Republican efforts to persuade working-class families during the midterm campaign may have reinforced favorable attitudes toward Trump among some lower earners. Higher-income voters paying closer attention as Election Day approached could meanwhile have formed more negative assessments of the President's economic record.