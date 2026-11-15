Trump blames Biden for America's FAA failures and urges Congress to fast-track billions in funding to overhaul air traffic control.

Donald Trump has blamed Joe Biden for America's air traffic control problems, demanding Congress approve billions in funding to overhaul the country's ageing aviation system.

In Truth Social posts, Trump branded the Biden administration an "FAA disaster", accusing it of wasting money and leaving the system worse than before. The comments follow a major FAA outage that grounded flights nationwide, prompting Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to seek $50 billion in emergency funding. In the first post Sudnay, Trump said his administration had a plan to fix flight control systems but needed Congress to provide the money "FAST".

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Trump also blamed "old broken stuff" for the disruption in reported remarks to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy late Friday. The need for modernization was identified during Trump's first presidency. An FAA paper published in September 2017 warned of the risks posed by ageing telecommunications technology and outlined plans to replace legacy systems. A second post by Trump Sunday doubled down on criticism of Biden, despite the fact a modernization program under the FAA has spanned multiple administrations.

He said much of America's air traffic control infrastructure was 50 years old, describing the situation as "RIDICULOUS", and said modernization should be completed all at once rather than through piecemeal upgrades.

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"We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs," he wrote. "The Biden Administration set it back years! " This is a developing story and will be updated. The comments follow a major FAA outage that grounded flights nationwide, prompting Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to seek $50 billion in emergency funding.

In the first post Sudnay, Trump said his administration had a plan to fix flight control systems but needed Congress to provide the money"FAST". Trump also blamed"old broken stuff" for the disruption in reported remarks to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy late Friday. A second post by Trump Sunday doubled down on criticism of Biden, despite the fact a modernization program under the FAA has spanned multiple administrations.

He said much of America's air traffic control infrastructure was 50 years old, describing the situation as"RIDICULOUS", and said modernization should be completed all at once rather than through piecemeal upgrades.

"We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs," he wrote. "The Biden Administration set it back years! "