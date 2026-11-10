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Trump Pledges To Posthumously Pardon Baseball Legend Pete Rose

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Trump Pledges To Posthumously Pardon Baseball Legend Pete Rose
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President Trump intends to clear the name of baseball's career hits record holder, years after the sport cast him out. The president promised a 'complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING.

Trump Pledges To Posthumously Pardon Baseball Legend Pete Rose © President Trump intends to clear the name of baseball's career hits record holder, years after the sport cast him out.

The president promised a "complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING. He never betted against himself, or the other team," in a Truth SocialAny such clemency would reach Rose only in death. The Reds great died Sept. 30, 2024, at age 83. Rose pleaded guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns.

Also readTrump renews call for Pete Rose pardon, saying MLB's all-time hits leader was 'mistreated'

He failed to report roughly $354,000 in earnings from, memorabilia sales and paid appearances. A federal judge sentenced him to five months, which he served between Aug. 1990 and Jan. 1991 at a minimum-security facility in Marion, Illinois, The ballplayer's statistics have long outrun the scandal that ended his career. Rose collected 4,256 hits across 24 seasons, won three World Series titles and appeared in 17 All-Star Games, CNN reported.

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The league barred him permanently in 1989 after concluding he had bet on Cincinnati games while playing for and managing the club. Commissioner Rob Manfred reinstated Rose and removed him from the permanently ineligible list, clearing his path to Hall of Fame consideration, PBS NewsHour reported. Manfred stated he had spoken with Trump about the matter,Trump has voiced support for Rose before. During his first term, in 2020, he pressed the league to admit Rose, WLWT

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