President Trump joins Democrats in backing a 10% credit card interest rate cap, promising to address the $1.23 trillion debt crisis with incoming legislative support.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that he will actively collaborate with the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress to establish a legal cap on credit card interest rates. This commitment marks a significant pivot from the previous political landscape, as the President seeks to fulfill a key 2024 campaign promise that was previously stalled by intense industry lobbying and a lack of support from Republican lawmakers. The initiative aims to provide immediate financial relief to American consumers struggling with record-high debt levels.

The Core Details of the Proposed 10% Interest Rate Cap

The central mechanism of this proposed legislation involves capping credit card interest rates at a maximum of 10%. This specific threshold would represent a drastic reduction from current market conditions, where the median credit card interest rate stands at approximately 22.2%. According to an August survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve, this wide gap highlights the substantial financial burden currently placed on cardholders.

Also read Trump Pledges 10% Credit Card Interest Cap With Democratic Congress Backing

By implementing a 10% cap, the administration hopes to directly reduce the costs charged to customers by major financial institutions. The proposal is designed to stop the compounding interest that has contributed to a national credit card debt crisis. Currently, Americans are carrying more credit card debt than ever before, totaling approximately $1.23 trillion. This figure represents the highest level recorded in the third quarter of last year, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve.

Stakeholder Positions From Democrats and Republican Allies

Southern Democrats have embraced this proposal with enthusiasm, viewing it as a critical tool for consumer protection. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is expected to assume the role of the next chair of the Senate Banking Committee, has repeatedly advocated for this measure. In response to the President's announcement, Warren stated that capping these rates would save Americans significant amounts of money. She emphasized the need for legislative action to protect households from predatory lending practices.

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Other prominent Democratic figures have also thrown their weight behind the initiative. Representative Maxine Waters of California, a powerful member of the House Financial Services Committee, has endorsed similar ideas in various legislative forums. Her support adds significant momentum to the bill, particularly given the Democratic control of both the House and the Senate in the incoming Congress.

On the Republican side, the support for this measure is more selective but notably present. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has long been a proponent of interest rate caps. He posted on X immediately after the President's interview, endorsing the idea and urging colleagues to pass his own bill designed to cap credit card interest fees. Hawley's alignment with the President suggests that the issue may now have bipartisan traction in specific areas of the legislature.

Real-World Impact and Industry Opposition Dynamics

The potential financial impact of this policy on consumers is immense. Researchers who analyzed Trump's original campaign pledge found that capping rates at 10% would save Americans roughly $100 billion in interest payments annually. This saving is particularly relevant given that about 195 million people in the United States held credit cards in 2024. During that year, these cardholders were assessed approximately $160 billion in interest charges, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

However, the path to implementation has historically been blocked by fierce opposition from the banking sector. When President Trump first proposed capping interest rates in January as part of a broader affordability push, banks and credit card companies immediately launched aggressive campaigns against it. Their primary argument was that such a cap would force them to cancel cards for low-income and less creditworthy customers.

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The industry also warned that a 10% cap would necessitate substantial cuts to rewards programs and other perks that customers earn through spending. These incentives are often used to attract and retain customers who might otherwise be deemed too risky. The combination of industry pushback and a lack of political will from the GOP-controlled Congress previously prevented any legislative action from taking place.

Future Legislative Steps and Market Implications

With Democrats now controlling both chambers of Congress, the political barriers to passing this legislation have significantly diminished. The new dynamic creates a viable pathway for the 10% cap to become law, unlike in previous years when the proposal died in committee. President Trump's public commitment signals that this issue will be a priority in the upcoming legislative session.

Financial analysts suggest that while the credit card industry would suffer a major financial hit from the cap, it would remain profitable overall. The primary consequence for consumers would likely be the scaling back of rewards and perks, as lenders adjust their risk models. The success of this initiative will depend on whether the incoming Democratic leadership can unify behind a specific bill that addresses both consumer protection and lender viability.