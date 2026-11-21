President Donald Trump announced he will work with the incoming Democratic Congress to cap credit card interest rates at 10 percent, reviving a stalled campaign pledge amidst bipartisan support and industry opposition.

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment on Saturday to collaborate with the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress to implement a federal cap on credit card interest rates at ten percent. This renewed pledge directly targets the soaring borrowing costs that have trapped American households in a cycle of debt. The proposal aims to drastically reduce the Annual Percentage Rate charged by issuers, offering immediate relief to millions of consumers facing unprecedented financial pressure.

The initiative revives a key economic promise from Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, which previously stalled due to aggressive lobbying by the financial sector and lukewarm support from Republican lawmakers. During an interview on Fox News Channel's program Saturday in America, Trump explicitly stated his intent, noting that credit card companies have already generated excessive profits. He argued that a statutory limit is necessary to protect borrowers from predatory lending practices that have become increasingly common in the current economic climate.

Also read Trump vows to work with Democrats to cap credit card interest rates at 10%

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has emerged as a powerful champion for this legislation, expecting to assume the role of next chair of the Senate Banking Committee. Warren publicly endorsed Trump's latest remarks on social media, urging lawmakers to cap rates and save Americans money. Her support from the leadership of the incoming Democratic Congress significantly alters the legislative landscape. Democrats are now poised to advance this measure with greater urgency than in previous congressional sessions.

Support for the rate cap also extends across the aisle through the efforts of Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. Hawley has introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at achieving the same ten percent limit, citing the critical need for immediate financial relief for his constituents. He emphasized that Congress should pass his bill right away to deliver tangible benefits to struggling families. This cross-aisle collaboration suggests a shifting political dynamic that prioritizes consumer protection over traditional partisan divides.

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The financial industry continues to voice strong opposition to any attempt to restrict interest rates, warning of severe consequences for market stability. Banks and credit card issuers argue that a ten percent cap would force them to cancel credit cards for individuals with poor credit histories. They caution that such restrictions would disproportionately harm the poor and less creditworthy customers who rely on these financial tools for emergency expenses.

Industry analysts also predict that lenders would substantially cut back on rewards programs and other perks that customers earn through spending. However, economic researchers who analyzed the impact of Trump's initial campaign pledge suggest that the broader economy would benefit significantly. They estimate that Americans would save approximately one hundred billion dollars in interest charges annually if the cap were implemented successfully.

The researchers noted that while the credit card industry would suffer a major hit to its revenue stream, it would likely remain profitable overall. The potential downsides would probably manifest in the form of scaled-back rewards and stricter lending criteria rather than a collapse of the industry. This nuanced view suggests that the market would adapt to the new regulatory environment without causing systemic financial instability.

The urgency of this proposal is underscored by the current state of household debt in the United States, which has reached historic highs. Data from the New York Federal Reserve for the third quarter of last year reveals that Americans are carrying about one point two three trillion dollars in credit card debt. This figure represents the highest level of consumer revolving credit ever recorded in the country.

The median credit card interest rate stands at roughly twenty-two point two percent, according to an August survey by the New York Federal Reserve. This means most borrowers are paying more than double the proposed ten percent cap, significantly increasing the cost of living for average households. The disparity between the current market rate and the proposed cap highlights the potential magnitude of consumer savings.

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The scale of the issue affects a vast majority of the population, impacting everyday spending and long-term financial health. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports that about one hundred ninety-five million people in the United States held credit cards in 2024. In that same year, these consumers were assessed one hundred sixty billion dollars in interest charges alone.

As the Democratic Congress prepares to take office, the convergence of presidential support, senatorial advocacy, and record-high consumer debt levels creates a unique opportunity for legislative action. The political landscape has shifted significantly from the previous year, when Republican-led congressional efforts largely ignored the president's initial announcement. With both parties now showing interest, the ten percent interest rate cap may finally move from a campaign promise to enacted legislation.

Experts warn that the path to implementation will not be without challenges, as legal battles and industry pushback are inevitable. Nevertheless, the renewed bipartisan interest signals a strong political will to address the affordability crisis facing American families. The outcome of this legislative effort could redefine consumer protection standards for the credit card industry for years to come.

The potential for change is palpable in Washington, where lawmakers from both parties are under increasing pressure to act. Voters are demanding solutions to the skyrocketing cost of borrowing, and politicians are responding with concrete proposals. The ten percent cap serves as a focal point for these debates, drawing sharp contrasts between consumer advocates and financial industry lobbyists.

Analysts continue to monitor the legislative process closely, noting that the success of the bill will depend on careful drafting and bipartisan compromise. The goal is to balance consumer relief with the need for accessible credit in a functioning economy. If passed, the legislation would represent one of the most significant reforms to consumer finance in recent decades, reshaping the relationship between borrowers and lenders.