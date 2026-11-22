President Donald Trump joins Democrats in supporting a 10 percent credit card interest rate cap, aiming to save Americans billions amid historic debt levels.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he intends to collaborate with the incoming Democratic Congress to implement a statutory cap on credit card interest rates. This declaration marks a significant pivot in his economic agenda, as he seeks to fulfill a commitment made during the 2024 campaign trail that previously stalled due to intense opposition from banking lobbyists and a lack of enthusiasm among his own Republican lawmakers.

Trump And Democrats Target Credit Card Interest Rates

President Donald Trump told Fox News Channel during an interview on Saturday that he would personally champion the effort to limit the cost of borrowing for American consumers. He stated that credit card companies have generated substantial profits and expressed his readiness to act now that the legislative landscape has shifted. The core mechanism of this proposed policy involves capping standard interest rates at 10 percent, a figure that stands in stark contrast to the current market reality.

Also read President Trump Pledges to Cap Credit Card Rates at 10% With Democratic Congress

According to an August survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve, the median credit card interest rate currently sits at approximately 22.2 percent. Implementing a 10 percent cap would effectively slash the cost of credit for millions of borrowers, representing the most aggressive federal intervention into consumer lending markets in recent history. The proposal aims to directly address the skyrocketing cost of living and the burden of high-interest debt faced by households across the nation.

Stakeholder Positions And Industry Opposition

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is anticipated to assume the role of chair of the Senate Banking Committee, has been a vocal advocate for this measure. In response to the President's interview, Warren emphasized that capping rates would directly save Americans money and improve their financial stability. She has repeatedly called for legislative action to curb what she describes as predatory lending practices that exploit vulnerable consumers.

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Banks and major credit card issuers have historically mounted fierce opposition to such caps. In January, when the White House initially floated the idea as part of an affordability initiative, financial institutions warned that rate limits would force them to cancel credit cards for customers with poor credit scores. They argued that eliminating high-yield accounts would reduce access to credit for low-income individuals and force a significant reduction in rewards programs and other perks that incentivize spending.

Research conducted after Trump first announced his campaign pledge suggested that Americans could save roughly $100 billion in interest payments annually if the 10 percent cap were enacted. Analysts noted that while the credit card industry would face a substantial drop in revenue, major firms would likely remain profitable, albeit with scaled-back benefits for cardholders. This economic modeling provides a factual basis for the ongoing debate between consumer protection advocates and financial sector regulators.

Impact On Consumer Debt And Future Procedures

The urgency of this legislative push is underscored by the current state of American household finances. Approximately 195 million people in the United States held credit cards in 2024, with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reporting that these accounts were assessed $160 billion in interest charges last year. This figure highlights the massive scale of capital transferred from borrowers to lenders through interest payments alone.

Debt levels have reached historic highs, with Americans carrying approximately $1.23 trillion in credit card debt, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve for the third quarter of the previous year. The combination of high balances and high interest rates has created a debt trap for many families, making the proposed rate cap a critical issue for economic stability. The incoming Democratic control of both the House and Senate provides the political capital necessary to advance this legislation, which had previously languished under GOP control.

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As Congress prepares to convene, the collaboration between President Trump and Senator Warren signals a potential breakthrough in a long-standing standoff. The success of this initiative will depend on the ability of lawmakers to navigate complex regulatory frameworks while balancing the concerns of the financial industry. The coming months will determine whether the 10 percent cap becomes law, fundamentally altering the economics of consumer credit in the United States.