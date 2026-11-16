Trump Confirms Historic Trilateral Summit With Xi and Putin in Shenzhen Amid North Korea Talks

US President Donald Trump prepares for a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, while considering talks with Kim Jong-un.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he will hold a historic first-of-its-kind trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen. The announcement comes as Trump departed the White House to begin his journey to Asia, marking a significant diplomatic shift in global power dynamics. This gathering represents the first time the leaders of these three major powers have met together in such a format.

Trump shared his comments with reporters on Monday, stating that he may also meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the same trip. He noted that President Xi Jinping might invite Kim to join the gathering when leaders assemble in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Trump emphasized that the possibility of meeting Kim is up to the Chinese leadership, adding that such an encounter would be beneficial.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19

The Kremlin stated that it was hard to overestimate the importance of this summit and confirmed that separate talks between Putin and Trump are currently being worked out. Trump described the potential gathering as an opportunity to accomplish a lot on global security matters. The US President highlighted the significance of these discussions, noting that they have many very important meetings scheduled in the near future.

Europe and Ukraine have expressed fear regarding the possibility of a new Yalta scenario. This term references the 1945 meeting in Crimea between the leaders of the Soviet Union, United States, and Britain. That historic meeting divided the continent into spheres of influence and set the stage for the Cold War. The current geopolitical landscape adds heightened sensitivity to the proposed trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.

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Trump had said in August that he expected to meet with Kim later this year, hoping to revive the bond he claims to have forged with the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea during his first term. After initially mocking Kim as rocket man, Trump met three times with the North Korean leader. These meetings included summits in Singapore in June 2018, Hanoi in February 2019, and at the Demilitarised Zone in North Korea in June 2019.

Trump said he and Kim fell in love after exchanging beautiful letters, but the headline-grabbing summits produced few tangible developments on the nuclear issue. They have not yet met in Trump's second term, making any potential new meeting a significant event in international relations. The US President continues to highlight the personal nature of his past interactions with Kim as a foundation for future diplomacy.

The US President is traveling with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Air Force One. This move comes despite reports of internal tensions between the two cabinet members over recent issues involving the technology sector. Trump also announced that he will deliver a major speech in the Philippines and discuss economics with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations before heading to China.

Tensions between Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick have become public, particularly regarding semiconductor regulations. Bessent called on the chip giant to explain whether it knowingly allowed its most advanced AI chips to reach China. This inquiry stems from a scandal involving the ex-CEO of Nvidia and an alleged spy for Beijing.

Bessent specifically alluded to companies linked to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. Reports indicate that four federal agencies pushed to have Megaspeed blacklisted by the Commerce Department run by Howard Lutnick. The department did not execute the blacklist. When asked about the cabinet dynamics, Trump stated he was not considering replacing Lutnick.

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Trump also signalled support for reinstating the Nvidia executive, saying that certainly is not a bad idea. The US President indicated he may discuss the Nvidia issue with Xi Jinping during their upcoming talks. This potential discussion adds a layer of economic and technological complexity to the diplomatic summit. The US President has also mentioned a December G20 meeting in Miami, noting that there are many important meetings scheduled in the near future.

These events will likely continue to shape the trajectory of US foreign policy and global security arrangements. The upcoming summit in Shenzhen marks a significant diplomatic development as it would be the first summit between the leaders of these three major powers. Trump described the potential gathering as an opportunity to accomplish a lot on global security matters. The Kremlin stated that it was hard to overestimate the importance of this summit and confirmed that separate talks between Putin and Trump are currently being worked out.

Trump did not confirm a separate meeting with Putin, but the prospect of a trilateral dialogue has raised eyebrows globally. The meeting comes amid concerns over the future of global security and regional stability. The US President's focus on personal diplomacy continues to define his approach to international relations. The outcome of these discussions will be closely watched by allies and adversaries alike. The implications for trade, technology, and military strategy remain significant. The world waits to see what agreements or shifts in policy will emerge from Shenzhen.

The involvement of key cabinet members in this diplomatic push underscores the interconnection between economic and security policies. The tensions within the administration regarding semiconductor exports highlight the complexity of engaging with China. These internal dynamics may influence the tone and outcomes of the upcoming talks. The potential meeting with Kim adds another layer of unpredictability to the itinerary. History shows that such high-level meetings often yield more symbolic than substantive results. However, the current context demands attention to every detail. The stakes are higher than ever before in this era of geopolitical realignment.