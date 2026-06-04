Trump plans to nominate Todd Blanche as Attorney General

Blanche has been serving as acting attorney general since April after Pam Bondi was fired.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he intends to nominate acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to permanently lead the Department of Justice, a move bound to further escalate tensions on Capitol Hill.

Blanche, former federal prosecutor and Trump's personal defense attorney, has been serving as acting attorney general since April after Pam Bondi was fired,One of the biggest challenges facing Blanche recently has been controversy surrounding a proposed $1.8 billion"Anti-Weaponization Fund" designed to compensate people who claimed they were unfairly targeted by the government.on Wednesday night, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in part that,"Todd Blanche is not qualified to be the deputy attorney general, the acting attorney general, and he certainly is not qualified to be the United States attorney general. The role of that particular position is to serve as the people's lawyer.

Todd Blanche has been acting like Donald Trump's lawyer, which was his former position, but he has failed to transition in terms of behaving in the best interest of the American people. "





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche Testifies on DOJ's Role in Investigating TrumpActing Attorney General Todd Blanche testifiEd before a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday, June 2, 2026,in Washington. Blanche stated that former U.S. attorney General Merrick Garland failed to be transparent about his role in major investigations targeting former President Donald Trump.

Read more »

President Trump Expected to Nominate Todd Blanche as Attorney GeneralPresident Donald Trump is expected to nominate Todd Blanche to be attorney general, with the announcement possibly happening tonight.

Read more »

Trump says he's nominating Todd Blanche to serve as attorney generalPresident Donald Trump says he will nominate Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general, tapping his former personal attorney who has aggressively pursued the Republican president’s agenda while leading the Justice Department in an acting role.

Read more »

President Trump says he will nominate Todd Blanche to serve as attorney generalPresident Donald Trump says he will nominate Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general, tapping his former personal attorney who has aggressively pursued the Republican president’s agenda while leading the Justice Department in an acting role.

Read more »