Trump Plans Massive Iran Bombing Campaign After Ceasefire Stalemate

President Donald Trump convened a Situation Room meeting to authorize a large-scale, short-duration bombing raid on Iran, aiming to force a diplomatic breakthrough after months of stalemate. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that CENTCOM would execute attacks on key Iranian facilities, while Iran warned of regional escalation. Simultaneously, Trump described a covert operation seizing Iranian oil in the Strait of Hormuz, praising inflation and announcing plans for a cage fight on his birthday.

President Donald Trump convened a high-level meeting in the White House Situation Room on June 21, 2025, to discuss authorizing a major bombing campaign against Iran .

The meeting included Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine, and White House envoy Steve Witkoff. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth participated remotely from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) in Tampa, Florida, where he told reporters that "CENTCOM will be busy tonight because we are going to hit Iran hard," describing attacks using "tap, tap, tap bombs" on key facilities.

He framed the operation not as restarting the war but as a means to "set the terms for a deal.

" According to sources speaking to Axios, Trump is considering an operation "that is big in scale but short in duration" aimed at breaking the months-long diplomatic stalemate that has persisted since a ceasefire was declared at the start of April. The President made his intentions public, stating in the Oval Office, "We hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again today.

" Iran immediately threatened to expand the conflict beyond the region. Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission in Iran's parliament, warned on X: "This time, the war won't be limited to the region.

" Despite the escalation, Qatari mediators were holding talks with Iranian officials on Wednesday in a parallel diplomatic effort. The White House declined to comment on the situation. The Situation Room meeting followed a recent exchange of fire after the downing of a U.S. helicopter on Monday; its two crew members were rescued. Trump indicated he might authorize strikes on Iranian bridges and power plants, a step he had previously threatened but never executed.

When asked by a journalist about a Fox News report on such plans, he responded, "I am not going to say that to you. But I can do that.

" In a separate press interaction, the President expressed unusual enthusiasm about a rise in the consumer price index to 4.2 percent-the highest in three years-saying, "No, I love it, the numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation.

" He also detailed a covert naval operation targeting Iranian oil exports in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the U.S. has been covertly seizing "millions of barrels of oil" nightly because Iran's radar systems have been destroyed and cannot detect vessels transiting the strait, through which about 20 percent of the world's oil supply flows. Trump asserted on Truth Social that a "secret mission" has allowed "more than 100 million barrels of oil" to reach the open market, crippling Iran's ability to pay military wages while other nations continue exporting.

He credited the operation with contributing to oil prices being at $85 per barrel. Recent U.S. strikes, described by CENTCOM as targeting command and control, defense, and surveillance stations, prompted Iran to claim it attacked American bases in Jordan and Bahrain. Amid the fighting, Trump said he hopes for "peace for the world" on his 80th birthday, which he plans to celebrate with a cage fight event on the White House lawn





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