President Donald Trump honored Detective Alan Smith, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officer who died after being struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95. The suspect, Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez, was arrested and faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide and DUI.

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to a detective who was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Florida highway on Thanksgiving Day. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Detective Alan Smith died after his vehicle was hit by a driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 early on Thursday.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump said the detective was "highly respected" and that the person who hit his vehicle was "a really drunk driver.

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" "I just want to pay my respects to the family of a great police officer, an expert at bombs and explosives, who was killed today in an automobile accident while on duty," Trump said. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez in connection with the fatal crash at St. Mary's Medical Center on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.