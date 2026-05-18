Trump Pauses Military Action Against Iran Amid Gulf Pressure and Domestic War Powers Debate

President Trump has suspended a scheduled attack on Iran following requests from Gulf allies, while U.S. Democrats intensify efforts to pass a war powers resolution to end the conflict.

President Donald Trump has announced a sudden halt to a planned military offensive against the Islamic Republic of Iran . This decision came after direct appeals from three Gulf monarchs, including Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who urged the United States to pause its scheduled strike.

According to the president, these leaders believe that serious negotiations are currently underway and that a mutually acceptable deal can be reached. Out of respect for these strategic allies, Trump has issued orders to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, to suspend the operation that was slated for the following day.

However, this pause is conditional. The president has explicitly instructed the United States military to remain in a state of high readiness, ensuring that they are capable of launching a full-scale assault on a moment notice should these diplomatic efforts fail to produce a satisfactory agreement. Despite the pause in direct offensive strikes, the situation in the region remains volatile.

The United States continues to maintain a naval blockade, while Iran persists in restricting maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This stalemate has drawn criticism from geopolitical analysts. Trita Parsi, the co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, suggested that the decision to halt the attack indicates a realization that further escalation would likely result in negative outcomes for the United States.

However, Parsi warned that the mere avoidance of immediate conflict does not guarantee that the necessary diplomatic creativity and discipline will be applied during the ongoing talks. There is a significant legal debate regarding the current state of hostilities, as some argue that the maintenance of a naval blockade constitutes an act of war, meaning U.S. forces remain engaged in active hostilities under the framework of the War Powers Resolution.

Inside the United States, the conflict with Iran has sparked a fierce legislative battle. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has aggressively pushed the Republican party to support a war powers resolution aimed at withdrawing U.S. troops and ending the fighting. Schumer emphasized that the conflict did not simply vanish after the sixty-day mark mandated by the War Powers Act, and he accused the GOP of lacking the courage to end the hostilities.

The political divide is evident even within the Democratic party, as Senator John Fetterman has occasionally broken ranks to support Trump's militaristic approach, arguing that the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran outweighs certain anti-war sentiments. Meanwhile, other legislators like Representative Golden have expressed a willingness to support clean resolutions, though previous versions were rejected due to technicalities regarding withdrawal deadlines.

As the political tension mounts, the Senate is seeing a small number of Republicans, such as Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul, align with Democrats in favor of the resolution. Schumer has indicated that the clock is ticking for both the Iranian regime and the political futures of Republican leaders who refuse to act. The Democrats intend to force further votes to ensure the issue remains central to the national discourse.

The absence of certain members of Congress due to medical issues has further complicated the voting dynamics, making every single defection from the party line critical. With the threat of escalation still looming over the Persian Gulf, the intersection of executive military decisions and legislative oversight continues to define the American approach to Iranian aggression and regional stability





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