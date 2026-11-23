President Trump orders the US Army to delay detonating 10,000 pounds of toxic lead azide in Iowa due to public health risks and political pressure from Governor-elect Rob Sand.

President Donald Trump has ordered the US Army to postpone a planned controlled detonation of nearly 10,000 pounds of toxic lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown. The decision halts an operation scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, just before Thanksgiving, following intense scrutiny from environmental groups and state officials who warned of a public health catastrophe. This pause affects 68 barrels of the unstable chemical compound stored in southeastern Iowa near the Illinois border.

Legal Delays and Political Pushback

The US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit had previously issued an order last week attempting to halt the explosion, citing urgent safety concerns. Trump stated he would wait for the court to allow the operation to proceed legally. He also explicitly stated he would not authorize the blast until he received approval from Iowa Democratic Governor-elect Rob Sand, who takes office in January. Trump placed full responsibility for any potential death or destruction resulting from the delay on Sand, creating a tense political standoff between the federal administration and the incoming state leadership.

Also read Trump tells Army to halt detonation for now of unstable explosives in Iowa

Army Admissions and Mishandling Allegations

Department of Justice filings revealed that the Army had removed protective blast doors from the storage facility, leaving the explosives highly vulnerable to temperature fluctuations. The documents further disclosed that the Army failed to replenish the stabilizing solution for more than a year. Consequently, inspectors found dangerous crystallization in 58 of the 68 barrels slated for destruction. Michael Schmidt, general counsel for the Iowa Environmental Council, stated that this emergency was of the Army's own making and that the organization had known about the instability since at least March.

Health Risks and Environmental Impact

Scientific modeling by the Army indicated the blast could send a plume of toxic lead dust traveling at least 100 miles depending on weather conditions. Lead exposure has no safe level for humans, and even low doses can permanently harm children's developing brains. The particles could settle on homes, playgrounds, farmland, and waterways, causing contamination that persists long after the explosion. Lead exposure is also linked to kidney damage, cardiovascular problems, and developmental disorders, with a study in the International Journal of Epidemiology estimating it contributes to approximately 67,000 deaths annually.

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Regional and Federal Opposition

Political opposition to the detonation crossed party lines and state borders. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, along with Senators-elect Tammy Duckworth and Juliana Stratton, and Representatives Darin LaHood, Mary Miller, and Eric Sorensen, sent a joint statement demanding better answers for families in the area. They argued that residents deserve clear information about decisions affecting their health and safety. This broad coalition underscored the severity of the situation, which local attorney Wally Taylor described as a clear mishandling by the Army that requires a full review of all missteps.

Future Steps and Remediation Demands

While the Army maintains that detonation is the safest path to prevent an accidental explosion, critics argue the crisis was preventable. Wally Taylor emphasized that if detonation remains the only option, impacted residents must have immediate access to testing, mitigation, and remediation resources. The Army has already postponed the operation several times over several months, failing to keep residents fully informed. The situation now requires careful navigation of legal approvals, political consensus, and long-term public health safeguards.