President Donald Trump pardons turkeys Freedom and Feathers at the annual White House Thanksgiving tradition. The birds, raised in West Virginia, will spend their lives at Texas A&M University.

President Donald Trump prepared to observe one of the most enduring and lighthearted customs of the American presidency this Tuesday, hosting the annual presidential turkey pardon ceremony. This nearly eighty-year-old tradition offers a rare pause in the usually intense political calendar, allowing the commander-in-chief to engage in a distinctly national holiday ritual that transcends partisan divides. The event has long been characterized by humorous observations, poultry-related puns, and the occasional dad joke, providing a moment of levity for the nation. The White House Historical Association notes that these gatherings have become a staple of the presidential schedule, blending history with holiday cheer.

Meet the Pardon Recipients Freedom and Feathers

The two beneficiaries of this year's clemency are named Freedom and Feathers, a pair of birds that were raised on a farm in West Virginia before arriving in the nation's capital. Their names were selected through an online public voting process, giving citizens a direct voice in the naming of the holiday's most famous avian guests. Weighing in at forty-two and forty pounds respectively, the turkeys were presented to President Trump during the ceremony with the expectation of a spared life. The White House confirmed that both birds will not be consumed but will instead spend the remainder of their lives at Texas A&M University. This arrangement ensures the pair will enjoy a retirement far removed from the dinner table, fulfilling the primary promise of the presidential pardon.

Also read Turkeys Freedom and Feathers head to White House for 79th Thanksgiving pardon

Premium Hospitality at Willard InterContinental Hotel

Before their big moment in the Rose Garden, Freedom and Feathers enjoyed a stay of premium luxury at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C. The pair occupied a dedicated hotel room on Monday night, a space equipped with two queen beds to ensure their comfort during their visit. Maria Bezdenezhnykh, the senior marketing and communications manager for the Willard InterContinental Hotel, confirmed the details of the turkeys' accommodation and care. She explained that the National Turkey Federation oversees the room preparations, including the setup and initial cleaning following the birds' stay. For their dietary needs, the hotel staff made special arrangements to cater to the feathered VIPs, ensuring their stay was both safe and comfortable.

Historical Timeline of the Presidential Turkey Tradition

The origins of sparing a Thanksgiving turkey date back more than a century, with an often-repeated account crediting President Abraham Lincoln with sparing a bird in 1863 after his son Tad pleaded for its life. The White House Historical Association states that presidents and their families have received turkeys as holiday gifts since the 1870s, though the modern concept of a formal pardon evolved over several decades. In 1947, President Harry Truman received a forty-seven-pound champion turkey from the National Turkey Federation, a presentation that followed a dispute over food conservation measures after World War II. For years, the birds were intended for the president's holiday dinner until President John F. Kennedy sent a gift turkey back to the farm in 1963, saying, "Let us keep him going." By the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan consistently sent the turkeys to farms or petting zoos, setting the stage for the formal language of clemency.

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First Explicit Pardon and Modern Ceremony Evolutions

President George H.W. Bush is recognized as the first president to explicitly use the phrase "presidential pardon" during the ceremony in 1989. His announcement that the turkey would be spared and live out its days on a children's farm helped establish the language and tradition associated with the modern event. Since the first online naming contest in 2003, the White House turkey pardon has featured memorable pairs, many with names inspired by Thanksgiving foods and holiday-themed puns. The ceremony has evolved into a televised tradition where presidents deliver humorous remarks, with notable moments including former President Barack Obama bringing his daughters Malia and Sasha onstage. Former President Joe Biden also participated in the jokes, quipping in 2023 about the event's long history while celebrating his eighty-first birthday.

Political Jabs and Economic Context of the Holiday

At the 2025 turkey pardon ceremony, President Trump used the occasion to take a swipe at Democratic leaders, joking about the names of the birds. He stated that he had considered naming the turkeys after Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, but realized he would never pardon those two people. This political humor stands in contrast to the serious economic data often associated with the holiday, such as the American Farm Bureau Federation tracking the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal since 1986. The tradition continues to serve as a unique intersection of American history, political theater, and culinary celebration, offering a moment of unity and humor amidst the nation's busy seasonal schedule.