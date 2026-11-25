President Donald Trump pardoned turkeys Freedom and Feathers at the 79th White House ceremony, marking a return to tradition amidst political shifts and construction updates.

President Donald Trump granted official Thanksgiving pardons to two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers during a Tuesday ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. The event marked the 79th iteration of this long-standing American tradition, serving as a lighthearted prelude to the national holiday. Both birds were granted a reprieve from the dinner table, ensuring their survival for the foreseeable future.

Pardoning Ceremony Details and Outcomes

Freedom, a white-feathered bird from West Virginia, was the only turkey to attend the in-person ceremony after winning a public online vote. Feathers was also pardoned and will live out its days at Texas A&M University alongside Freedom. The public had been invited to participate in selecting which of the two birds would represent them at the White House event. Trump placed his hand on Freedom's back and announced the pardon, telling the bird congratulations while ruffling its feathers. He noted that the turkeys would cheer on the Aggies in their future sports games.

Also read Trump to Pardon Thanksgiving Turkeys Freedom and Feathers in 79th Ceremony

Attendees and White House Construction Updates

First Lady Melania Trump joined President Trump and numerous Cabinet officials for the proceedings. Trump used the platform to announce that next year's turkey pardoning will take place in the new White House ballroom. Construction work on this ballroom continued even as the President delivered his remarks from the South Lawn. This update highlights ongoing renovations within the presidential residence during his second term. The presence of cabinet members underscored the official nature of the holiday observance.

Political Commentary and Midterm Reflections

During his address, Trump deviated slightly from the traditional non-partisan tone by referencing his recent midterm campaign tour. He highlighted an economy he described as the best in history and a country that is safer than ever. The President also expressed confusion over the midterm election results, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. He mentioned winning West Virginia by 45 points when he was on the ballot, stating he did not understand the outcome of the recent election. This commentary marked a departure from the usual celebratory and apolitical nature of the event.

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Historical Context and Past Precedents

The tradition of presidential turkey pardoning has roots dating back to Abraham Lincoln's administration. Lincoln granted a reprieve to a bird intended for Christmas dinner after his son Tad intervened. The practice became an annual event during the George H.W. Bush administration in 1989. Past ceremonies include Dwight Eisenhower feeding a turkey in 1954 and John F. Kennedy pardoning a bird in 1963. These historical moments illustrate the evolving nature of the ritual over decades.

Recent Precedents and Future Expectations

In 2024, President Joe Biden pardoned Peach and Blossom from Minnesota, using wordplay to celebrate their unique mottos. During his second term in 2025, Trump spared turkeys but used the occasion to attack political opponents by suggesting names based on Democratic leaders. The current ceremony restores a more traditional tone while acknowledging the political landscape. Freedom and Feathers will now reside at Texas A&M University, where they will enjoy a safe and comfortable retirement away from the holiday menu.