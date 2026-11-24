President Trump pardons Freedom and Feathers at the White House, continuing a 79-year tradition that traces back to Harry Truman and World War II poultry rationing protests.

President Donald Trump is set to pardon two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, on Tuesday during the 79th annual White House ceremony. This event continues a long-standing tradition that began in the Harry Truman administration, marking a unique intersection of political ritual and agricultural heritage.

The birds have been residing at the Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, DC, in preparation for the official ceremony. Their journey to the White House started at Deans Gap Farm in West Virginia, where owners Scott and Becky Rightsell raised the large poultry. The selection of which turkey would appear on stage was determined by an online public poll, with voting concluding on Monday evening.

Also read Trump to Pardon Thanksgiving Turkeys Freedom and Feathers in 79th Ceremony

How the Presidential Pardon Tradition Works

Each year, the President of the United States officially pardons two turkeys, but only one receives the ceremonial honor at the White House. The second bird, known as the备用 bird, typically lives out its days in a farm setting. The public's choice between Freedom and Feathers was a key part of the ceremony's preparation, ensuring public engagement with the event.

The ceremony involves specific training for the birds to handle the environment. According to the announcement, the turkeys spent additional one-on-one time training for loud noises, crowds, flashing lights, and being handled. The goal is for them to appear calm and composed when they meet the President, hoping they will act with some sense of dignity during the televised event.

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Origins in Harry Truman and WWII Rationing

The tradition's roots lie in the aftermath of World War II, specifically when the United States implemented rationing guidelines to conserve food while Europe recovered. One such initiative, called Poultryless Thursdays, was introduced to reduce meat consumption. However, the public realized this restriction fell on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's, leading to widespread protest.

Citizens sent live poultry to the White House to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the rationing rules. In December 1947, to end the initiative and appease the public, the National Turkey Federation presented President Harry Truman with a forty-seven-pound live turkey from Turlock, California. This turkey was not pardoned and may have been consumed at a presidential dinner, but it established the tradition of presenting a turkey to the president.

Evolution into a Formal Pardon Ceremony

Over the decades, the presentation of a turkey evolved into a formal act of clemency. In 1989, President George H.W. Bush officially declared that the bird was granted a presidential pardon, stating, he's granted a presidential pardon as of right now. This moment cemented the tradition as a lighthearted but significant annual event at the White House.

The 79th year of this ceremony highlights the continuity of American political traditions. From a protest against wartime rationing to a symbolic pardon of a turkey named Freedom, the event has adapted to remain relevant. The presence of turkeys from West Virginia, specifically from Deans Gap Farm, adds a regional agricultural dimension to the national spectacle.

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Real-World Impact and Future Proceedings

The pardoned turkey, whether Freedom or Feathers, will not face the dinner table. Instead, it will live out its natural life in a safe environment, free from slaughter. The other turkey, the备用 bird, will also be spared, continuing the pattern of mercy associated with the pardon.

This event serves as a reminder of the historical context that shaped American holidays and food policies. The protest against Poultryless Thursdays by sending live birds to the White House was a significant moment in civil engagement. Today, the ceremony focuses on celebration and tradition, with the turkeys receiving public attention and care. The training process ensures they are comfortable with the media presence, making the event a smooth and engaging experience for viewers. The involvement of the public in selecting the onstage turkey keeps the tradition interactive and relevant for modern audiences.