President Donald Trump granted pardons to turkeys Freedom and Feathers during the 79th annual White House ceremony. The birds will retire to Texas A&M University for the first time in history.

President Donald Trump granted complete pardons to two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers on Tuesday, marking the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. The ceremony concluded the longstanding White House tradition ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, blending presidential theater with agricultural heritage. The event highlighted a ritual that has captivated the American public for decades.

The presentation took place at the new White House helipad, where President Trump stood beside Freedom. He noted that Feathers had attempted to escape into the nearby bushes before the official ceremony began. Despite the bird's absence from the stage, the President assured the crowd that both birds would receive pardons.

Also read Trump offers Thanksgiving pardons for turkeys Freedom, Feathers at White House

“This is Freedom. What happened to Feathers? Feathers ran into the bushes,” President Trump said while addressing the attendees. He quipped, “But we'll give Feathers a pardon also, right? I think we'll give them both.” His remarks drew chuckles from the assembled guests, reinforcing the lighthearted nature of this specific governmental tradition.

The President formally declared that Freedom and Feathers were receiving a complete and total pardon as of that moment. He stated, “So, Freedom, I just want to say that you and Feathers, as of this moment, have a complete and total pardon.” The event underscored the enduring appeal of the turkey pardon to the American public and maintained the ceremonial dignity of the occasion.

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The turkeys were raised by Scott and Becky Rightsell, who operate a family farm in Fort Sybert, West Virginia. The Rightsell family has a multi-generational history of farming and has worked for years to produce turkeys worthy of the presidential selection. Scott Rightsell described the selection as “the Super Bowl of turkey farmers,” highlighting the prestige of the honor.

Their dedication ensures that the birds meet the high standards associated with the White House ceremony. Selection for this national honor requires specific breeding and care standards that the Rightsell family has perfected over decades. Their involvement highlights the deep connection between rural American agriculture and national political traditions.

Freedom and Feathers are traveling to College Station, Texas, to retire for the remainder of their lives. This marks a significant change in location, as it is the first time National Thanksgiving turkeys have been sent to Texas for retirement. The birds will join the academic and agricultural community at a prestigious institution.

They will reside in a new climate-controlled home built by the Department of Poultry Science at Texas A&M University. This facility includes a front porch and access to the outdoors, ensuring a comfortable environment for the pardoned birds. The department is the largest program of its kind in the country, providing a high-quality retirement setting.

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Student involvement plays a key role in the care of the turkeys at their new home. Six undergraduate students have been selected to oversee the daily care and well-being of Freedom and Feathers. This opportunity provides students with hands-on experience in animal management and scientific study.

The turkey pardon tradition dates back to 1947 under President Harry Truman, though pardoning was not the consistent practice then. It became a formal annual tradition in 1989 under President George H.W. Bush. This year's ceremony continues that legacy, connecting modern political leaders with historical precedents and national heritage.