President Trump pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House, citing national achievements and economic growth. The ceremony included cabinet members and focused on gratitude and unity for the American public.

President Donald Trump performed the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, fulfilling a long-standing presidential tradition. The event took place amidst remarks highlighting national unity and gratitude for the country's recent achievements. Trump expressed thanks for Divine Providence and wished all Americans a happy holiday season.

Trump Pardons Two Turkeys At Ceremony

The President granted a full, absolute, and unconditional pardon to the two turkeys, stating that under the powers vested in him by the Constitution, the birds would live forever. This specific legal action marked the culmination of the holiday event, which serves as a symbolic gesture of mercy and celebration. The pardons were officially recognized by the administration as a cherished tradition of the presidency.

Also read Trump Pardons Turkeys Freedom and Feathers at White House Thanksgiving Ceremony

Administration Officials Attend Pardon Event

Trump welcomed several high-ranking government officials to the White House for the ceremony. Attendees included House Speaker Mike Johnson, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Other key figures present were Attorney General Todd Blanche, Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. Their presence underscored the official nature of the White House event.

Trump Highlights Economic Gains And Investments

During his address, Trump emphasized the economic progress made during his current term, noting that the United States has experienced an amazing period in its recent history. He claimed that the nation has picked up 25 trillion dollars in wealth as of Election Day, although he acknowledged a loss of six trillion dollars thereafter. Despite this drop, he expressed confidence that the country would recover those numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infrastructure And Safety Improvements Discussed

The President also detailed significant investments in domestic infrastructure, citing 22.2 trillion dollars being invested in factories, car plants, and data centers. He highlighted that more construction is currently underway than at any time in American history. Additionally, Trump pointed to the largest drop in crime in the nation's history and noted that more new businesses are starting up now than ever before.

Holiday Wishes And Military Protection Prayers

Trump concluded his remarks by asking God to watch over the military and the American people. He urged citizens to spend the holiday in joyous company with family and friends, making memories that will last forever. The President expressed pride in his role and the current state of the nation, hoping for unity in gratitude for the country's achievements and the blessings of the season.