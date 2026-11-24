Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys at the White House while criticizing midterm election results and boasting about Iran and Venezuela operations.

Former President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, participated in the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, November 24. The ceremony served as a platform for Trump to address the recent midterm election results, where his party suffered losses. He utilized the traditional event to express his frustration with the outcomes while formally granting clemency to two turkeys.

Election Frustration and Economic Claims

Trump used the occasion to vent his dissatisfaction with the midterm election defeat, questioning the political landscape that led to the results. He welcomed the farmers who raised the birds, Scott and Becky Rightsell of West Virginia, to the ceremony. During his remarks, he noted that his party had won West Virginia by 45 points when he was personally on the ballot, expressing confusion over the current political shift. "I don't know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody please explain it to me," he stated.

Also read Trump will offer Thanksgiving pardons for turkeys Freedom and Feather at the White House

The former president also discussed economic metrics, claiming that the country had added $25 trillion in wealth by Election Day. However, he pointed out that the stock market subsequently shed $6 trillion in value after the vote. Trump attributed this fluctuation to dissatisfaction with the election result, stating, "Meaning they weren't happy with the result. The world wasn't happy, but we'll get it back." He suggested that if his side had won, the nation would have likely gained an additional six trillion dollars.

Trump highlighted a recent drop in gas prices, noting a 20 percent decrease over the past two weeks. He observed that this decline occurred right after the election, likening it to the announcement of a Covid vaccine following the 2020 vote. He maintained that these economic indicators were positive signs that had been overshadowed by the electoral outcome.

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The Pardoned Turkeys and White House Updates

The two turkeys, named Freedom and Feathers, were selected through a public vote on the White House website, with school children contributing to the names. Trump was critical of the names, remarking, "I mean, I've heard better. A little out there." He noted that the birds were hatched on July 15 and weighed a combined 82 pounds, with a wingspan of around 48 inches. Following the ceremony, the birds were scheduled to retire to the poultry center at Texas A&M University, where they would spend their lives cheering for the Aggies rather than becoming a holiday meal.

During the event, Trump took the opportunity to showcase his renovations to the White House. He addressed guests, including Cabinet members, at the new helipad on the South Lawn, asserting that the building had never looked better. "It's never looked better than it has right now," he said, defending his previous criticisms of the White House's appearance. He emphasized that the new ballroom project was ahead of schedule and right on budget, describing it as the strongest building ever constructed in the country.

Trump boasted about the security features of the new structure, claiming it was missile proof, drone proof, and bulletproof. He stated that for 200 years, the White House lacked a proper venue for the turkeys, which previously spent the night at the nearby Willard hotel. He announced that the new ballroom would host the turkeys and many other guests in the future, calling it the most beautiful ballroom ever built.

Geopolitical Achievements and Guest Remarks

The former president expanded his remarks to include international military successes, particularly regarding Iran. He claimed that the Iranian military had been effectively neutralized, stating, "In Iran, they have no Army. They have no Navy." He described the US blockade of Iranian shipping as the greatest Naval blockade in history, insisting that not a single Iranian ship had passed through. Trump acknowledged a brief moratorium in fighting but expressed distrust, claiming more oil was now flowing through the Strait of Hormuz than before the conflict began.

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Trump also referenced recent operations in Venezuela, stating, "We won in 48 minutes. We took over the country." He directed praise toward First Lady Melania Trump for her diplomatic efforts, crediting her with securing a short-term peace and ceasefire in Russia and Ukraine. "You've done a fantastic job. Thank you honey," he told her during the ceremony. He then invited Melania and House Speaker Mike Johnson to join him at the podium to officially pardon the turkeys. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick were also present for the annual event, which concluded with the traditional ceremonial act.