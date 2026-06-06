Trump pardons former US Congressman Stephen Buyer convicted of insider trading

Buyer was found guilty in March of 2023 on four counts of securities ​fraud.

in 2018 as a T-Mobile US ‌consultant ahead of a $23 billion merger with Sprint . The proclamation, issued on Thursday and announced by the White House on Friday, gave no specific rationale for the pardon other ​than to assert that Buyer’s service as a US Army judge ​advocate general and member of Congress “was distinguished and highly productive.

” It ⁠also said that Trump, in granting Buyer a “full, complete and unconditional pardon,” was acting ​on the “advice and recommendation” of 52 current and former members of the US ​Senate and House of Representatives listed in the proclamation. MediaPunch / BACKGRID Former US Congressman Stephen Buyer arrives for his insider trading trial in New York City, March 8, 2023.

Buyer served in the House as a Republican from Indiana between 1993 and 2011 before working as a corporate consultant. He ​was found guilty in March of 2023 on four counts of securities ​fraud, and wasProsecutors said ‌at ⁠trial that Buyer bought Sprint stock after learning from a T-Mobile executive that the telecommunications companies were in merger talks in 2018 and made illegal trades again the following year.

According to prosecutors, Buyer made more than $100,000 from the ​Sprint trades and ​more than $200,000 from ⁠buying stock in Navigant Consulting Inc. before it was acquired by Guidehouse in 2019. Buyer, who had served as one ​of the House managers in the 1999 impeachment trial ​of then-President ⁠Bill Clinton, took the stand at his own trial and denied trading on inside information.

Prosecutors sought three years in prison for Buyer in court filings, saying ⁠that he ​had abused his clients’ trust and lied ​on the stand.





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