Former Indiana Republican Congressman Stephen Buyer has been pardoned by President Donald Trump for his 2023 insider trading conviction. Buyer was sentenced to 22 months in prison and fined for illegal trAdes tied to the T-Mobile/Sprint merger and a Navigant acquisition. Over 40 former GOP lawmakers and several current House Republicans had lobbied for the pardon, claiming Buyer was a victim of political persecution. the full, unconditional pardon reverses the consequences of a case Buyer insists was unjust.

Former U.S. Representative Stephen Buyer , a Republican from Indiana who served in Congress from 1993 to 2011, was sentenced in 2023 to 22 months in prison for insider trading.

The conviction stemmed from trades made while he was working as a consultant and lobbyist. In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to forfeit over $350,000 in illicit gains and pay a $10,000 fine. Buyer, 67, was released from prison in 2025.

He has consistently maintained his innocence, stating that the pardon corrects a politically motivated prosecution and that it was horrific to be imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. in May 2025, a media platform revealed a pair of letters requesting a presidential pardon for Buyer. One letter, signed by more than 40 former Republican members of Congress, argued that Buyer was targeted by the deep state because of his role as a House prosecutor during Democratic President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment trial.

They wrote that, like the president, Buyer had been a victim of lawfare conducted by the Biden Administration. A second letter, from five current House Republicans-Tom Cole of Oklahoma, Ken Calvert of California,Marlin Stutzman of Indiana, Jack Bergman of Michigan and Pete Sessions of Texas-stated thatpardoning Buyer would bring justice to his case. Buyer had also served on Donald Trump's transition team in 2016, focusing on veterans' issues, which likely contributed to the appeal for clemency.

President Donald Trump granted Buyer a full,complete, and unconditional pardon on Thursday, with the White House releasing the announcement late Friday. Trump cited Buyer's career as a judge advocate general in the Army and his distinguished, highly productive service in the House as justification. The pardon does not erase Buyer's criminal record but serves as an act of mercy.

The underlying crimes involved insider trading related to the $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, announced in April 2018, and illegal trades in Navigant, a management consulting firm. Guidehouse, a client of Buyer's, was set to acquire Navigant, and the pact was publically disclosed weeks afterwards. Buyer's conviction and subsequent pardon highlight the broad constitutional power of the president to grant pardons for federal offenses.

His case has become a point of contention, with supporters framing it as a correction of political peRsecution and critics viewing it as another instance of controversial clemency. The saga underscores the intersection of politics, law,and the powerful executive authority to forgive federal crimes





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