President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pardoned turkeys Freedom and Feathers during the 79th annual ceremony on November 24, 2026.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump presided over the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The formal ceremony, a longstanding tradition preceding the holiday, featured the ceremonial pardon of two specific turkeys named Freedom and Feathers. This event marks the latest iteration of a ritual that has been conducted at the White House for decades, drawing attention to both the agricultural contributors and the presidential family.

The 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon Details

The turkeys honored in this year's ceremony, Freedom and Feathers, were raised and trained at Deans Gap Farm located in Fort Seybert, West Virginia. The farm is owned and operated by Scott and Becky Rightsell, who were present to witness the official act of clemency. Following the ceremonial pardon granted by President Trump, the birds are scheduled to retire to Texas A&M University. This destination serves as a permanent sanctuary for past presidential turkeys, ensuring their safety and care for the remainder of their lives after their brief stint in the national spotlight.

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First Lady Melania Trump's Autumn Fashion Display

First Lady Melania Trump complemented the autumnal occasion with a sophisticated wardrobe choice designed to reflect the seasonal transition. She wore a checkered double-breasted wool coat from the luxury brand Max Mara, which served as the centerpiece of her ensemble. To complete the look, she paired the coat with a dark brown cashmere turtleneck from Ralph Lauren, creating a cohesive and elegant color palette that matched the November weather and setting.

Her accessories were selected with precision to match the overall aesthetic of her outfit. Mrs. Trump wore matching leather gloves in a dark brown hue, coordinating with her turtleneck and the autumn theme of the day. Footwear choices also aligned with this coordinated approach, as she wore dark brown python stilettos from Christian Louboutin. These specific shoes were noted as being no longer available for purchase at the time of the event, adding an element of exclusivity to her public appearance on the White House grounds.

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To protect her eyes from the outdoor elements, Mrs. Trump wore acetate sunglasses similar to those produced by Saint Laurent. Her attire was carefully curated to blend high-fashion luxury with the traditional and somewhat rustic nature of the turkey pardon event. The fashion choices highlighted the intersection of political protocol and personal style, a pattern often observed during First Lady public appearances throughout the year.

Attendance and Stakeholder Positions

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson attended the 2026 ceremony, standing alongside the President and First Lady during the proceedings. His presence underscored the bipartisan nature of the event, which has historically drawn officials from across the political spectrum to the South Lawn. National Turkey Federation Chairwoman Christy Puffenbarger was also in attendance, representing the agricultural industry that supplies the birds for this tradition.

The participation of farm owners Scott and Becky Rightsell provided a direct link to the source of the turkeys. Their role as the caretakers of Freedom and Feathers was recognized during the event, highlighting the partnership between the White House and rural agricultural communities. The National Turkey Federation's involvement further emphasizes the industry's support for the tradition, which serves as a public relations highlight for turkey producers across the United States.

Real-World Impact and Future Retirement Plans

The immediate outcome of the ceremony is the safe retirement of Freedom and Feathers to Texas A&M University. This transition marks the end of their public service and the beginning of their retirement in a controlled and cared-for environment. The event also serves as a cultural touchstone for the American public, reinforcing traditions associated with the Thanksgiving holiday and the beginning of the holiday season.

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The 79th anniversary of the presentation signifies the enduring nature of this ritual within the American political calendar. As the nation approaches Thanksgiving, the pardon of these turkeys provides a moment of levity and tradition amidst the busy schedule of the administration. The event concludes with the President, First Lady, and attendees departing the White House, leaving the turkeys to begin their new lives at their designated retirement destination.