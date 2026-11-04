Trump Super PACs Spend Over $50 Million on Seven GOP Candidates Who Removed His Photos

Donald Trump-backed super PACs spent over $50.7 million aiding seven Republican congressional candidates who simultaneously reduced his visibility on their official campaign websites.

Donald Trump's political financial network has allocated more than $50 million to support seven Republican congressional candidates who have simultaneously minimized the former president's visibility in their own campaign materials. This strategic divergence reveals a complex dynamic where external super PAC funding remains robust while individual candidates prioritize independent branding over explicit presidential alignment. An investigation by PunchUp and data from FEC records confirm that the money flowed even as candidates altered their digital footprints.

No Going Back PAC and Safety & Affordability PAC, two super PACs backed by the former president, reported spending approximately $50.7 million on the election bids of these specific Republican House candidates. This substantial financial injection occurred despite these candidates taking steps to reduce Trump's prominence on their digital platforms. The spending highlights the immense power of independent expenditure groups in shaping election outcomes regardless of the candidates' personal marketing choices.

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In Florida, Republican candidate Mike Beltran removed Trump's image from his site but received about $12.7 million from No Going Back PAC. Much of this funding was used to attack Democratic opponent Kathy Castor, with spokesperson Will Hampson stating that Beltran had simply replaced the main photograph with an updated family picture while maintaining consistent support for the president. The internet archive still shows the previous image, but the campaign insists the changes were cosmetic.

In Kentucky, Republican Ralph Alvarado emphasized independent leadership and removed America First fighter branding related to Trump, despite receiving $5.2 million in support. This financial aid included targeted advertising against his Democratic opponent, Zach Dembo. Alvarado shifted his messaging to highlight his own leadership style while continuing to benefit significantly from the Trump-backed spending machine.

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In Iowa, Republican Joe Mitchell removed a description of himself as a trusted voice in the MAGA movement from his website, focusing instead on working families while receiving $4.5 million in aid. His campaign emphasized fighting for working families and changing Washington, though he still featured Trump elsewhere in his campaign material. The spending reflects a broader trend of candidates balancing national party resources with local electoral concerns.

Texas Republican Eric Flores replaced a promise to support Trump's agenda with a pledge to lower living costs, yet still received $6.8 million from the PACs. Approximately $4.9 million came from No Going Back PAC, with the remainder from Safety & Affordability. The former president's endorsement remained on his campaign website despite the shift in policy focus toward reducing the cost of living for voters.

Another Texas candidate, Carlos De La Cruz, stopped referring to himself as Trump's congressional wingman on his biography page, although he continues to identify as a Trump Conservative. He received $10.3 million in support from the super PACs, with his website now emphasizing public service over his previous role as a political ally. The archived screenshots show a clear evolution in how he presents his relationship with the former president to constituents.

Arizona Republican Jay Feely and Michigan Republican Michael Bouchard Jr. have also reduced the prominence of Trump endorsements in parts of their campaign materials. Feely received approximately $10.1 million in spending from Trump-backed committees, while Bouchard received about $1 million. These moves suggest a broader trend where candidates seek to balance national party resources with local electoral concerns by downplaying national figures.

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The Republican National Committee rejected the notion of internal divisions, with press secretary Natalie Baldassarre stating that Republicans are fully united behind the president's agenda. She dismissed reports of manufactured collapse, noting that many candidates still feature Trump's endorsement elsewhere on their sites. The PACs report independent expenditures rather than direct contributions, allowing them to support candidates or oppose rivals without official campaign coordination.

This structure enables funding flow even when candidates make independent marketing decisions to distance themselves visually from the former president. The committees report independent spending to support Republican candidates or oppose their Democratic rivals, rather than contributing directly to the candidates' campaigns. MAGA Inc. and the other candidates featured in this article did not respond to further requests for comment after the initial reporting.

The phenomenon highlights the unique mechanics of modern American elections, where independent groups can spend unlimited amounts to influence outcomes without coordinating with the candidates. This separation allows for a degree of plausible deniability and strategic flexibility for both the PACs and the politicians. Voters are left to navigate a landscape where financial support and public branding do not always align perfectly.

As the election cycle progresses, the disconnect between campaign messaging and external funding sources may become more pronounced. Candidates may continue to refine their local appeals while relying on national super PACs to handle the heavy lifting of advertising and opposition research. The effectiveness of this strategy remains to be seen in the final vote counts, but the financial commitment from Trump's allies is already established.