President Trump holds tens of millions in Nvidia shares, giving him a personal stake in the company's stock market roller coaster ride of the past two weeks, financial disclosure documents show.

President Trump holds tens of millions of Nvidia shares, giving him a personal stake in the company's stock market roller coaster ride over the past two weeks, financial disclosure documents show.

Mr. Trump stood to lose large sums with CEO Jensen Huang's abrupt departure, and stood to profit handsomely after he successfully pressed the chip developer's board to reinstate Huang. Nvidia stock surged more than 30% when Huang returned to the company on Monday, reversing a weekslong slide. Huang resigned two weeks ago over reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who ran a company accused of diverting Nvidia chips to China, and another alleged affair with a subordinate.

Also read Trump Claims Credit For Jensen Huang Nvidia Return Amid Stock Surge

Mr. TrumpMonday he personally spoke with Nvidia's board and"convinced them" to rehire Huang, offering an"assurance" that there was no national security threat. Mr. Trump held between $13 million and $58 million in Nvidia stock in his investment accounts as of the end of 2025, according to financial disclosures filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

He bought or sold the company's stock in more than 100 transactions that were worth between $27 million and nearly $98 million between January 2025 and September 2026. The value of the president's Nvidia shares increased anywhere from $1.3 million to $14.8 million on Monday, before paring back some of those gains when Nvidia's share price ticked down Tuesday.

The range is so large because it isn't clear how many shares of Nvidia the president currently owns, but it can be roughly estimated based on his sales and purchases this year.

"President Trump's stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions," a White House spokesman told CBS News Tuesday, adding that his investments mirror indexes like the Schwab 1000. "Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold. All investment decisions are made entirely by independent managers.

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" In addition to the president, several of his appointees to positions in the State, Commerce and Treasury departments as well as the IRS reported millions in Nvidia stock in their investment portfolios. Many have since sold their holdings. Mr. Trump's net worth at more than $6 billion, making Nvidia a small part of his total wealth.

And Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable public companies, at more than $3.7 trillion, so many investors hold shares in the tech giant. Still, some ethics experts questioned Mr. Trump's large stake in Nvidia, especially after he intervened to boost the company's fortunes.

"This goes beyond a conflict of interest," said Kathleen Clark, a law professor and expert on government ethics at Washington University in St. Louis. "He is squarely, explicitly using his power as president to benefit himself financially. He has prioritized his finances over the security of the nation.

" Donald Sherman, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit government watchdog, told CBS News that Mr. Trump's"continued ownership of stock in this company is the clearest example of how the president's personal financial interest makes everything he does suspect. "have drawn controversy in the past, including his stakes in publicly traded energy companies, firms that have business with the government and hisSome critics called for legal reforms to prohibit the president and members of Congress from buying and selling stocks while they hold office.

Elected officials are generally allowed to trade individual stocks, thoughRichard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota and former chief ethics attorney for the White House between 2005 and 2007, said he has long argued for changes to the federal conflict of interest law that prohibits government employees from participating in matters that result in their personal enrichment while in office. That current law does not apply to the president, vice president or members of Congress, he said.

"We need a prohibition on this right away," he said, adding that the new Congress may take up the cause in January. Painter called Mr. Trump's intervention with the Nvidia board"a huge conflict of interest" and overreach of government power.

"It's not the job of the government to call up and say who the CEO of a company should be," he told CBS News. , saying on CNBC that"we have to protect our geniuses" and arguing that Nvidia — as the world's leading designer of advanced chips — plays a key role in maintaining the U.S.' lead over China in AI technology.

Mr. Trump has also frequently pointed to the performance of the stock market as a barometer of his success as president. Shortly after Huang was reinstated, Mr. Trump toldBeyond Mr. Trump, numerous political appointees held Nvidia stock. Some divested themselves of their holdings after they were appointed to government positions, federal filings show.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin owned between $250,000 and $500,000 in Nvidia stock in March 2026, and sold $500,000 to $1 million in shares of the tech company in June of this year, his financial disclosures show.

"As Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin acts to ensure full compliance with all ethics and conflict of interest rules," said a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security. In the Commerce Department, where Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing scrutiny over whether he has done enough to crack down on highly sensitive AI chip sales to China, a number of senior advisers last year reported selling large positions in Nvidia.

Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm that was previously run by Lutnick and is now controlled by his sons, reported holding roughly 1 million shares of Nvidia for its clients as of Sept. 30, worth around $228 million at the time. Those shares were worth just over $150 million at Tuesday's price. None of Lutnick's personal financial disclosures filed by the federal government mention Nvidia holdings or transactions.

Charles Kushner, the U.S. ambassador to France and father of Mr. Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, reported Nvidia holdings totaling between $1.5 million and $6 million, according to public disclosures filed January 2025. U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Melinda Hildebrand reported Nvidia holdings between $5 million and $25 million, her April 2025 disclosures show. The Texas billionaire, who was a major Trump campaign fundraiser, sold the stock in November of that same year, filings show.

Warren Stephens, another major Trump donor and ambassador to the United Kingdom, reported Nvidia holdings between $750,000 and $1.5 million, according to his January 2025 disclosures. He sold those shares in July and August 2025, a few months after he was sworn in as ambassador. In the Treasury Department, Under Secretary for International Affairs Erin Browne held Nvidia shares totaling between $250,000 and $500,000, her disclosures from January show.

Browne sold the stock before her confirmation in August of this year, filings show. Todd Newnam, who was appointed chief financial officer of the IRS in January, holds between $115,000 and $250,000 in Nvidia stock, according to his financial disclosure, filed in April of last year. Newnam, a former CEO of a tech company, was part of the Department of Government Efficiency team that sought to streamline government spending and cut the federal workforce.

"All OGE 278 filers are required to disclose any equity positions they hold and are advised of their recusal obligations in accordance with the ethics rules," an IRS spokesperson said Tuesday, referring to the financial disclosure required by members of the executive branch of the federal government. Many other officials could be indirectly exposed to Nvidia stock if they invested in mutual funds or similar assets.

For example, Vice President JD Vance$1 million to $5 million in a fund that tracks the S&P 500 — and Nvidia is one of that index's largest components.