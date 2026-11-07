Trump Ousts Susie Wiles, Appoints Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff

President Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller following midterm losses, signaling a power shift within the White House and potential further executive branch changes.

President Donald Trump, 80, initiated a significant restructuring of his senior staff on Friday by dismissing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and installing long-term advisor Stephen Miller in her place. This leadership change occurred just hours after the executive spoke with 60 Minutes, where he confirmed his intention to make additional personnel adjustments within his administration. The move comes in the wake of substantial political setbacks for the Republican Party during the recent midterm elections on Tuesday, where Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress.

Leadership Transition Details and Timeline

Trump formally announced the personnel shift on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating that Miller would assume the role of Chief of Staff beginning Monday, November 9, 2026. He described Miller as his Deputy Chief of Staff and one of his most trusted advisors, highlighting his immediate elevation to the top administrative position. Trump praised Wiles for her outstanding service, noting that she would transition to the Trump Political Operation rather than leaving government service entirely. This public statement framed the departure as a strategic decision rather than a punitive measure, although internal dynamics suggest a more complex reality.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Internal White House Tensions and Factionalism

Sources speaking to CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins described the current workplace environment as highly factionalized and tense, likening it to the infighting observed during the earlier years of the presidency. Collins reported that aides perceive a knives-out atmosphere where the balance of power is rapidly shifting toward hardline advisors like Miller. Wiles had reportedly prepared an exit strategy following the midterms, a detail the White House initially denied when first reported in June. Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the nature of her departure, with a senior official telling the Daily Mail that Wiles submitted her resignation the night before, contradicting Trump's assertion that he initiated the change.

Electoral Context and Political Implications

The shakeup follows a historic electoral defeat for Republicans, who lost both the House and Senate and saw Democrats flip key races in deep red Texas. Gina Hinojosa was elected governor, and James Talarico won the Senate seat, marking a significant expansion of Democratic power. These margins are projected to potentially keep Republicans out of congressional majorities for much of the next decade. Trump faced direct questions about these losses during his interview with Ross Douthat on 60 Minutes, where he confirmed his expectation of further firings despite previously praising his cabinet members. He acknowledged the need to make moves without specifying which other officials might face dismissal.

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Defense Secretary Status and Future Outlook

Questions regarding the stability of other cabinet members were raised during the 60 Minutes interview, particularly concerning Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Trump expressed clear confidence in Hegseth, citing recent military and financial victories as evidence of his effectiveness. He referenced specific operations in Venezuela where he claimed billions of dollars were recovered in under an hour. While Trump hinted at more changes ahead, his defense of Hegseth suggests a temporary shield for the Defense Secretary amidst broader personnel rotations. The full 60 Minutes interview is scheduled to air on CBS on Sunday at 7pm, providing further insight into the administration's direction.

Historical Precedent and Cabinet Turnover

Wiles joins a growing list of high-profile departures from Trump's previous and current terms, including former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi. This pattern of frequent leadership changes underscores the volatile nature of the current administration's internal operations. The appointment of Miller, known for his strict policy stances, signals a consolidation of ideological control within the West Wing. As the new Chief of Staff takes over, the focus will likely shift to managing the legislative challenges posed by a Democratic Congress while maintaining loyalty to the president's agenda.