President Trump said he will not allow the Army to detonate 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant until the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and Gov.-elect Rob Sand agree. The Army has delayed the detonation three times amid public health and environmental concerns.

President Donald Trump said Monday he will defer to a federal appeals court on whether the administration can proceed with plans to detonate several tons of degraded bomb-making material at an Iowa ammunition plant.

Iowa Army Plant Holds Explosive Material

The decision concerns 68 barrels of lead azide stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. The Army has no immediate comment on the president's social media post. The detonation was initially planned for Friday but has been delayed three times. The Army most recently planned to carry out the operation on Wednesday, saying the weather was most favorable that day.

Also read U.S. Army Detonates Lead Azide at Iowa Plant Using Emergency Powers Over 68 Barrels

Environmentalists sued last week in an effort to stop the detonation. They won a stay from the appeals court pending a decision on the validity of an emergency permit approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That permit cleared the way for the operation. Trump said he prefers to take care of the volatile material as soon as possible and that a controlled detonation would be much safer.

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In a statement, he said: At the same time, have ordered the military not to do so until such time as the 8th Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Gov. -elect Rob Sand agreeing to the operation. Trump added that if Sand and the court do not agree, the administration will have no choice but to not proceed with the planned detonation.

He said he would hold the incoming governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and long-term, situation. Sand said in a social media post on Sunday that because of previous decisions that have already been made, No good options exist and the situation is more dangerous and unpredictable than it ever should have been.

Governor Sand Questions Rush to Detonate

He questioned why a contract to remove the explosive risk was canceled, why nothing was done, and why we are rushing to demolition now in late November. Sand said the safety of Iowans should be the top priority of everyone involved. He added that all relevant federal, state and local government resources should be focused on protecting everyone that could be impacted.

Some residents near Middletown have been sealing their windows and doors as a precaution to keep out any lead dust that might result from the detonation. Others who live farther away are raising concern on social media about the possible paths that the plume could take depending on shifts in the wind. Officials acknowledge that lead is toxic and have recommended that people stay indoors whenever the detonation happens.

They also recommend cleaning off outdoor surfaces with water afterward to limit exposure to any lead particles. In court filings over the weekend, Army Col. Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, explained that less liquid inside the barrels means the solution inside is more susceptible to freezing. That increases the sensitivity of the crystals that have formed around the inside of the rim and underside of the lids.

Even a small amount of friction can break the crystal formation, causing an explosive chain reaction, he said in his declaration to the court. The material is degraded lead azide, which is used in munitions production. Crystallization of the material created an unstable and dangerous situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.

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According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the drums contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation. The environmental groups disagreed, arguing in their court filings that other alternatives were not fully considered. They also criticized officials for not sharing more information with the public.

Temperatures Increase Risk of Uncontrolled Explosion

Officials contend that the risk of an uncontrolled explosion is growing, particularly as temperatures drop. They said there is a risk that the chemicals may explode as temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit, or minus 1 Celsius, in the coming days. The standoff has drawn attention from residents and environmental advocates who worry about the health effects of lead exposure. Lead is a toxic metal that can cause serious health problems, especially for children and pregnant women.

The Army has said it needs to detonate the stored lead azide because the material has become unstable. The planned detonation would be a controlled explosion designed to destroy the material safely.

However, opponents argue that the risks of spreading lead dust over the surrounding area are too great. The case is now before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has issued a stay blocking the detonation until it decides on the permit's validity. The incoming governor, Rob Sand, has not yet said whether he will agree to the operation. Trump's statement places the decision partly in Sand's hands, while also deferring to the court.

The Army has not commented on the president's statement. The situation remains fluid, with the detonation on hold and no new date set. Residents are advised to stay informed and follow official guidance if the operation proceeds.